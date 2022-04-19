Rockers Silverstein playing Columbia's The Senate ahead of upcoming pandemic-crafted album

Canadian rock band Silverstein had just release their new record "A Beautiful Place to Drown" and launched a supporting tour. Then the COVID-19 pandemic sent them home in March 2020.

Now, they’re back at it with the announcement of a new album that explores new genres and a tour, making a stop at Columbia's The Senate on April 21. But after the tumult of the public health crisis and the energy spent making that record, the group found themselves creatively spent.

“We poured our heart and soul into ‘A Beautiful Place to Drown’,” frontman Shane Told said. “So, it took a long time to kind of find that inspiration.”

To find it, Silverstein utilized digital tools to find creative fuel.

Paul Mark, who does a majority of the writing for the band, began going on Zoom calls with other artists and co-writing. The band even did live-streaming on livestream platform Twitch, where fans would help them write lyrics.

“So, we'd have some fans in the chat and we'd say, 'Okay, what do you think of this riff? Or should it go like this?,'” Told said. “And the fans vote on it — it was a really cool experience.”

Through the combination of all of these things and finding a new inspiration, an album was created. Silverstein released the lead single “Ultraviolet” along with a video to announce their new album “Misery Made Me,” which will debut on May 6.

“I think the subject matter of the song really sums up what the record's all about, which is the frustration and the mental health issues that so many of us had the past two years,” Told said. “It's almost like everyone's so tired of talking about the pandemic, but the reality is that this is something that deeply affected our lives for the past few years.”

While this is a common theme found throughout “Misery Made Me,” the album offers a wide variety of themes — which can be noticed in the variation of style from “Ultraviolet” to their most recent release “Die Alone.”

This track is the heaviest song vocally and instrumentally they have ever created, according to Told. He described it as “aggressive” and “chaotic,” which makes sense considering its origins.

The lead man was having a "dark day" and channeled that in his basement as he riffed on his guitar with it plugged into a new amp.

“That song just came out of me," he said.

The group has been together for 22 years and is largely known as a punk rock band. However on the new album, its members hoped to create an album without being focused on a label.

“We just decided if it works, let's do it — if it sounds cool, let's do it," Told said. “Our band could be anything, so if there's a cool sound, then let's do it and let's not worry about being like punk or whatever.”