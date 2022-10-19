Richland Library launches vinyl collection

Libraries already rock, so why not let them rock even more.

Richland Library is doing just that, as it's launched a vinyl collection for check out, it announced in an Oct. 19 press release. The 150-plus record collection includes a variety of genres, and the release highlighted that artists such as Adele and Taylor Swift will be available, as well as hometown favorite Toro Y Moi, available.

To make it more accessible, the library is also offering turntables to check out through its Library of Things collection, which houses, well, things like this and gardening or home improvement tools.

The release details that library cardholders can check out up to two albums at one time for up to a week, with the collection available at the Richland Library Main location. However, they can be returned at any of the 13 library locations.

The collection also includes other artists like Kendrick Lamar, Sade, James Brown and David Bowie.

The library has been doing a fair few music-centric offerings as of late, beyond launching this collection. In June, it held a George Clinton conversation event and also holds regular jazz performances through its Live on the Patio series and open mics.

On Oct. 20, it is also playing host to pop music critic and Billboard chart analyst Chris Molanphy for a conversation on Darius Rucker, the frontman of Hootie and the Blowfish, and Molanphy’s career in music.