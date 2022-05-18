Rhythm on the River event back in full swing after COVID-19 break, supports local musicians

The sun set on Kevin Pettit and his band, 48 Fables, as they played in early May on the darkening Congaree River. The performance was washed in intense purple light from the front of the stage, illuminating the band and making the trees above a glowing green.

As music played, people floated in from tubing on the river or wandered down from the surrounding areas — drawn by the concert.

“It was just stunning. It really looked good,” Pettit said of his performance, the second show of the spring series of Rhythm on the River.

For Pettit and other bands involved, the scene was from the return of Rhythm on the River, a free concert series that happens every spring and fall on the West Columbia's riverwalk’s amphitheater hosted by Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber of Commerce.

Pettit and 48 Fables' return was part of the revival of the free event that started on April 30 and will play every Saturday until May 28.

With COVID challenging the event for the past two years, as live shows were not held for a chunk of that time, the community event is now back in full swing, with over 300 people showing up to this spring series’ events so far, according to Tim James, the president and CEO of the Greater Cayce West Columbia Chamber.

Before 2020, the event had a 15-year streak, and 2022 marks the 18th year, making it the longest-running free concert series in the Midlands.

The event isn’t just the dancing or music either, James explained, but the vendors and food trucks, as well as people wandering into or from the event to explore the local businesses that all contribute to the event.

For each weekly show, there is a different beer tent, from donor Beverage South and companies like Sweetwater Brewing Co. or Terrapin Beer Co. The food trucks are local favorites too, like The Haute Dog Lady, Carolina Cookin’, Cafe Strudel’s truck and Karen’s Kitchen & Catering.

As much as it’s about the music, James said, it’s a community event for people to enjoy the local area.

“Whether it's a large crowd or a modest crowd, we have such a great time because people are able to enjoy the riverfront, the walk and the restaurants that are in the Cayce, West Columbia area,” James said. “People come out early or, either, they stay late to be able to patronize the businesses.”

And the band’s involved recognize the opportunity given to them by the event.

Pettit said local bands know what it's like to play a gig with a poor setup, but Rhythm on the River has a high quality equipment and setup, which is a welcomed change.

Pettit said that it also means a lot for the artists to get the exposure that the event provides. Bands that play in the event are primarily local, with the occasional regional musician.

“It makes you feel good to know that you've got local people in charge of things like this, that will put local bands in the forefront. Because that's what they're doing in Charleston. That's what they're doing in Greenville. That's what they're doing in Atlanta. You're not going to build up the local scene unless you help the local scene,” Pettit said.