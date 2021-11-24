Review: Don Merckle returns with wild-eyed verve; Stern & Starboard shines with COVID project

Don Merckle is a familiar face on the Columbia music scene, even though he’s lived in Charleston for years.

Fundamentally a roots-rocker with a subversive edge, he’s plied his songs and talents in bands who stylistically ranged from Pogues-esque Celtic rock (like the former Columbia band Loch Ness Johnny) to muscular alt-country (American Gun) to bluegrassy rambles (The Blacksmiths).

In recent years, he seemed to be gradually moving in a more straightforward singer/songwriter direction, with both 2014’s “The Pugilist” (credited to Don Merckle and the Blacksmiths) and the 2017 concept album “The Ballad of Lincoln Wray” centering his acoustic guitar and vocals in more quiet and cozy arrangements.

With October’s “Rumor of a Ghost,” though, Merckle pulls hard back towards the dark glint and wild-eyed verve that drove his earlier, more rocking personas, but with an increasingly adventurous and quasi-experimental edge.

Working with multi-instrumentalist and co-producer Evan Simmons (Magnetic Flowers, William Busbee) as well as a phalanx of horn players and backup singers, each song here delivers a sense of careful sonic mania, whether that means a gleefully skronky horn attack (as on opener “The Devil Walks”) or the ghostly piano and haunting keyboard effects that augment the plaintive ruminations on “Just Passing Through” or the title track.

Such an approach might prove slight if Merckle didn’t bring a thoroughly assured collection of tunes here, and the nine here are both some of his most well-written and delivered of his career. Even cuts like the Irish pub sing along “Alaska” or the cheeky country jaunt “Third Time’s a Charm” benefit from his mastery of the forms, and on bigger swings like the protest ballad centerpiece “It’s Alright the Way You Are,” the quality of his craft truly comes to the fore.

For all of that, though, the best moments on this record are when Merckle and his collaborators all join in together, for the truly raucous moments or stunning conclusions that come at the end of tracks like the burn-it-down rocker “Sunday Afternoon Killing Spree.”

It’s good to have the guy who used to burn down Art Bar with a pulverizing take on Tom Waits’ “Goin Out West” back in our lives, even if only on record.

Stern & Starboard, the new project from erstwhile Fishing Journal frontman and Death Becomes Even the Maiden drummer Chris Powell, was notably written and performed almost entirely by the musician himself during COVID-19 lockdown. It also, notably, does not sound like that at all.

Far from bedroom reverie or DIY punk project, Stern & Starboard’s “Modern Pieces” bursts with the tumultuous post-punk guitar riffage and cathartic snarls that Powell perfected leading his former band, but with a keener sense of melody and additional layers of guitars and synths and a greater stylistic range than he’s previously displayed.

Tracks like “Slashing Prices,” “Burner” and “Electrolytes,” still are indelibly imprinted by his Superchunk fandom, but they transcend previous homages thanks to how catchy and anthemic his writing has become.

Elsewhere, Powell stretches into more Sebadoh and Archers of Loaf territory, with the whispery delivery of “Holy Water, Perfume” and “Be Here Now” creating a fragile but potent tension with his sticky guitar parts and always-propulsive drumming.

That the former track builds to a roiling catharsis while the latter simmers but never boils over is also indicative of how well the collection holds your attention over its half-hour run time.

It’s ultimately the closing “Instructions” which packs the biggest punch, as Powell allows himself the rare moment when his voice and simple acoustic guitar work is enough. “I guess it isn’t easy getting better/I read over the instructions to the letter,” he sings with the kind of dry magnetism of peak-era Bill Corgan.

The song, full of self-doubt and 90s alt-rock grandeur, doesn’t allow itself to build to a full anthem; instead, Powell’s multi-tracked insisting chants of “you are enough/this is enough/ we are enough” swirl around your headphones, not quite sure if they are hopeful or desperate. What a two years it’s been.