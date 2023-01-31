Review: Americana songwriter wrestles with dark themes, Columbia band's new EP hard to pin down

Henry Luther — Live at Fresh Brewed
A recent and vivacious voice in the local Americana scene, singer/songwriter Henry Luther excels at sharply witty and humorously bleak tunes in the vein of David Berman or John Prine, but with a more raucous, early Avett Brothers-type sound, and maybe with a touch of pop-punk impishness to boot.
It’s an approach that works well for him, even solo, as evident in his two previous live record outings. And while this latest offering features many of the same songs and a similar vibe, this is the first with his backing group the Blackouts.
Even with banjo and electric guitar filling out the sound and allowing for more interplay, Luther is at heart a performer in the troubadour mode, which is the real reason a third live entry in almost as many years doesn’t feel redundant. These songs thrive in front of an audience, and the between-song banter amplifies the power of Luther’s narrative perspective.
The record opens with “New National Anthem,” a viciously deadpan anti-gun tune with a chorus that offers “you get a gun, I’ll get a gun/welcome to America, b#!tches.” It’s bleak and funny enough on its own, but it gets an extra level of sarcasm thanks to Luther’s understated introduction.
He follows that up with “Stressed Out Suicidal Blues,” a song that he says, “checks all three of our boxes: politics, drinking and suicide.”
That actually does sum up Luther's ethos, with humor constantly bumping up against the dark realities of existence. Tunes like “I Love Liquor (But Liquor Don’t Love Me),” “Southern Cities” and “10 Beers Ago” are self-aware rather than celebrations of chemical dependency, something which extends to more personal tunes like “Breakup Song” and “Horry County Ballad.”
The net effect is a collection of songs that give the impression of a smart and talented screw-up who can’t get out his own way, except when he’s finding some sort of artistic salvation.
Hopefully Luther doesn’t have to live everything he sings about, or at least can keep his demons at bay. It would be nice to keep getting more songs these good down the line. KYLE PETERSEN
'You're Trash Kid' from Opus & The Frequencies
On their website, Columbia's Opus & The Frequencies call themselves a “genre-bending” band, taking classic rock, indie rock, funk, R&B, hip-hop and Latin music and forging a style all their own.
On their new EP, the puzzlingly named “You’re Trash, Kid,” the four-piece band bears out that description. It’s hard to pin down their sound, but that’s one of the things that makes the EP so enjoyable.
The first track, aptly named “Invitation” is a loose, funky jam that leaves plenty of space for the band to stretch out without losing the groove. Welcoming “the entire human race” to the party, lead singer, guitarist and keyboard player Tony “Opus” Williams, calls for “no limitations,” while the band — bassist Steven Tapia-Macias, drummer Jesse Tortorella and guitarist Kirk Barnes — plays around with the song’s spacious groove, slowly building to a full crescendo with Williams sounding for all the world like funk-rock alchemist Lenny Kravitz as he exhorts the listener to give in to the tune’s seductive sound. It’s a hell of an intro to the EP.
The next track, “Survivor” serves notice that this won’t be a one-note EP. Unfolding with raw, dirty guitar riffs over a slow, brooding beat, Williams testifies with confident passion about being a fighter, someone who won’t be easily defeated. Whether Williams or Barnes uncorks the song’s snakelike solo isn't clear, but it’s a winner nonetheless. Drummer Tortorella also plays his butt off on this track, filling in the song’s gaps with all kinds of percussive force.
The band gets less heavy and more reflective on the next track “Jesse’s Song,” which opens with a lovely mix of acoustic and electric guitars and moves into a complex rhythm that once again features Tortorella’s drumming skills. The song’s refrain is catchy as hell, and it’s a treat to listen to the band navigate the tricky time-signature without losing any momentum.
“Who You Talkin’ To” kicks off with a salty guitar-and-vocal duet that’s nearly a rap, scarcely preparing the listener for the absolutely bonkers tune that goes into pounding hard-rock territory and climaxes with what sounds like a deranged voicemail message and mock-operatic screaming. It’s easily the most unpredictable song on the EP.
The band returns to funk territory on the final track, “F.A.M.” which goes full-on Prince/James Brown on the chorus, with a foot-sliding rhythm that’s irresistible. The funky feel brings the EP full circle and it’s also a really enjoyable and fun way to end things.
If there’s a flaw in the EP, it’s not in the playing or singing, it’s in the production. The band was probably going for a live-in-the-studio feel, but the sound is a little muffled and it blunts the impact of the songs’ bigger moments. This band is so dynamic that they need a dynamic producer to truly display the power of their sound. VINCENT HARRIS