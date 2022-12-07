Review: 2 new standout albums from Columbia artists shine

Autocorrect's "Here, Together"

It’s been eight years and change since Cecil Decker and company first began making their own vibrant and distinctive brand of experimental, odds-and-ends mash-up of nerd-rap and avant-pop. In that time, the Columbia troupe has veered in an eclectic variety of directions, touching on boom-bap, rock, baroque pop, noise and electronic soundscapes, and almost-but-not-quite accessible indie R&B while maintaining their slippery, left-of-center sense of adventurousness.

There’s a little bit of all that past influence on the recently released album “Here, Together." It is also the group’s first effort since 2015’s “As It Is” that really feels firmly rooted in Decker’s rapping again. The return is welcome, as Autocorrect is most impressive when his flow and lyrical perspective is centered among all the madness.

Long a chronicler of mental illness and generational burnout, the frontman’s pen remains sharp and adept. Opener “Sup” rides a delicate balance between therapy session and self-help anthem, with the wry, self-aware chorus playing the two poles against each other. Elsewhere “Generation 1099” and lead single “Leased” feel like geriatric Millennial protest anthems with just the right balance of ideological disillusionment and economic despair. These songs also find fresh resonance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic even as they fit neatly into the thematic framework of the Autocorrect world that Decker has forged since beginning the project.

Of course, this wouldn’t be an Autocorrect album without a high number of curveballs, and “Here, Together” delivers that too. “Why Am I Like This” tries on droopy, minimalist electronica like a Radiohead B-side as Decker alternates between emo-driven crooning before breaking into some gritty bars, while “The Dark,” featuring indie R&B singer Death Ray Robin, gets pretty damn near velvety for a band that makes so many Pokémon references.

For the most part, though, this album actually leans heavier into poppier and more accessible territory than is the norm, as if the band decided to finally fess up that they were song craftsmen all along. And Autocorrect is very much a real band, although it can at-times feel more like free-form collaboration.

Still, the contributors have remained remarkably consistent, with three heady and talented multi-instrumentalists and singers in Moses Andrews III, Sean Burns and Chris Johnson pulling and twisting at these songs from the low-end to the high. Each is as capable of contributing pop melodies as experimental grime, so who does one often seems pointedly lost in the mix. But it’s in that swapping of riffs and ideas, as they say, that the magic happens.

Ultimately, it just feels great to have one of Columbia’s most adventurous and idiosyncratic acts once again delivering an album that only they could make.

Rex Darling's "Living Room Diaries"

It’s hard to believe how long we’ve been waiting for Rex Darling’s debut album.

Originally performing as the covers-heavy acoustic duo of singer/songwriter Catherine Hunsinger and guitarist John Vail, Rex Darling has gradually morphed into one of the most dynamic and exciting indie rock bands on the Columbia scene over the last few years.

But there were just a few stray singles here and there to show for it, as the band scrapped a mostly completed version of an album, remade it and then teased this new effort for over a year with single releases and accompanying live shows.

Thankfully, the album lives up to the promise and excitement around the group. Hunsinger’s talent as a vocalist is difficult to deny, with her opera and musical theater background providing musical heft and sneaky chops to what could all-too-often have felt like dressed-up indie folk tunes. Artists like Sylvan Esso and Flock of Dimes are the natural kindred touchpoints, but there’s also hints of French and Spanish folk, as well as the cinematic sweep of someone like Florence Welch.

“Living Room Diaries” makes the most of these vocal talents, often using Hunsinger as her own backing vocalist and adding layers and atmosphere to the proceedings. As a songwriter she’s both confessional and cagey, which matches the thrilling and unconventional swoops of her melodies. Vail, a guitarist whose resume includes both hardcore, thrilling alt-rock, and conventional cover acts, clearly finds a natural kinship with Hunsinger’s melodic strengths, frequently using engaging, unorthodox riffs to match the songs.

Vail is also credited with the extensive arrangements, making ample use of a studio band that included Charleston music everyman (and Band of Horses guitarist) Brett Churchill Nash, bassist Reggie Sullivan, horn player Mark Rapp and drummer Josh Kean.

The jazzy percussive groove of lead single “High Fashion Crazy” and punchy pop of “Little Blue Bike” on Side A of the album illustrate this dynamic at work, as well as demonstrate how capable the band is at side-stepping indie folk pigeonholing.

But the core of the record, starting with “Ahhlelluia,” proves that centering Vail and Hunsinger with a wealth of textural support can make quieter tunes just as compelling. The album’s final trio of tunes builds back up the volume, with the gypsy swagger of “River” and the bass-driven closing disco-romp “Nine Minutes” showcasing the live sound of full-band Rex Darling at their most triumphant.

As good as Living Room Diaries is – and it’s legitimately great – I can’t help but be left with the sense that the band is still flexing its muscles, that they don't quite know where they might go or what the limits of their collaboration might be. Which, really, only makes this album more exciting.