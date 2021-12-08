Rapper Master P comes to Columbia in 2022

Rapper Master P is coming to Columbia in February as part of his No Limit Reunion Tour.

The 90s star and No Limit record label leader is bringing back a slate of former and current label mates for the show at Colonial Life Arena on Feb. 4. The concert’s lineup includes Master P, Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X, Fiend, Mr Serv On, Mercedes, Choppa Style & special guest Juvenile.

A record group that colloquially goes by the Camouflaged Army, they have sold over 100 million records, according to a press release for the event. New Orleans’ Master P, whose name is Percy Miller, founded the No Limit record label in 1990, though it has gone through several iterations over the years and initially went bankrupt, according to discogs.com.

At one point, Snoop Dogg was on the label and released his album “Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told” through it.

Master P’s No Limit label was influential in independent hip hop, particularly in the mid 90s. In that time, Master P came to prominence with hits like “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” in 1997, per 64 Parishes, a Louisiana culture/music website.

The label went defunct in the 2000s, but was relaunched as No Limit Forever.

Master P has been active through the years, including recently. He released his multiple mixtapes in 2016 and another a year later. He’s also active in other media, including a 2017 BET docuseries.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Dec. 10 through Ticketmaster.