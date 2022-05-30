Rapper-activist Benny Starr brings his incisive creative searching to Columbia Museum of Art

Lowcountry-reared rapper and multi-hyphenate Fitzgerald Wiggins, who records and creates under the name Benny Starr, is returning to Columbia for the first time since his 2019 album “A Water Album” was crowned the best record to come out of South Carolina by Free Times.

It’s no surprise that Wiggins has continued to creatively evolve and grow in the intervening years. That critically acclaimed album was a stunning artistic achievement of heady bars and intellectual engagement with Blackness, history, land, tourism and gentrification, and made it abundantly clear that this is an artist for whom the line between creative, intellectual and activist would always be blurry.

Being the thoughtful, cerebral figure he is, of course, he questions the need for all of these multiple identities in the first place.

“I think we are conditioned as a society, sometimes, to undervalue the role or the importance of what simply artists provide for us,” he offered. “I find myself recently leaning in more to fully embrace that term. Who says an artist's work shouldn’t look like this, who says that an artist's work shouldn't sound like this, who says that an artist's work should not encapsulate all of these issues and shouldn't speak to all of these issues?”

Suitably, in the years since Wiggins has since found himself the artist-in-residence with the U.S. Water Alliance, creating and touring the concert film/quasi-documentary “Restoration” (which screens as part of First Thursday of Main at the Columbia Museum of Art on June 2) and formed a new hip-hop group, Native Son, with his frequent collaborator Rodrick Cliche, that further that vision.

The film and group were created to focus on The Black Farmers’ Appeal: Cancel Pigford Debt Campaign, an effort to rectify discrimination and dispossession of Black farmlands, predominantly in the South.

Weaving concert footage of Starr, Cliche and the backing group the Four20s performing songs both new and old with the personal stories of Black farmers and land stewards, there’s a sense of deepening and evolving the themes and ideas that Starr has been developing since his earliest days making music.

“I feel like I’ve been going on that journey of evolution throughout (my career), just making sense of everything I had experienced in South Carolina,” Wiggins reflected. “It’s all about the way I see the world…(and) I believe that the trajectory of my work has always sort of been to observe and to express, but have it as rooted in the black culture that produced me as possible.”

The relationship between the themes of “A Water Album” and the film also represent an increasing attention to the natural world and the relationship of Black Americans to the land.

Wiggins mentions a John Coltrane quote — ”All a musician can do is to get closer to the sources of nature, and so feel that he is in communion with the natural laws” — in his explanation of this turn in his work.

“We can wrestle that out of kids and their imaginations, that connection, culturally, symbolically, tangibly, to things like water and the land and nature,” he said. “As I've matured, and as I've grown in my work, I realized that these are the things that I definitely care about. I want my art to continue to reflect the importance that those things have had for our community, and for me, personally.”

And while his performance Friday night with the 420s will likely feel like a culmination of the narratives offered by “A Water Album” and the “Resurrection” film, Wiggins also said he’s been busy at work on a new project that will likely drop in the fall partially inspired by therapy that uses colors as a conceptual scope to tackle “how it impacts our emotions, how it impacts our mental state, how it impacts culture, spirituality, all those things.”

And, in keeping with his singular sense of ambition, this will be rather unlike any other album you’re likely to hear coming out of South Carolina.

“I think it's going to be a really innovative album and challenge the way that we normally experience albums or view albums in every possible way,” Wiggins concludes.

And, somehow, it sounded more descriptive than boastful coming from him.