Rainbow Kitten Surprise's eclectic folk tour comes to Columbia for Township show

The poetic music and high energy performances from Rainbow Kitten Surprise are fueled from a love of touring — not to mention, mate and bananas.

It’s a quizzical duo of consumables, but the group has developed a reputation for its live shows and credit the caffeinated tea-like drink for fueling their performance. As for bananas, that's as much pseudo-ritual at this point as it is legitimate fuel for Jess Haney, the drummer of the genre-defying quintet.

During past tours, Haney’s hunger for some pre-performance potassium turned into a fellow bandmate taking a picture of him eating before every show. It’s more of an ongoing joke than a tradition, but it’s one thing that Haney remembers when thinking back on set.

“I feel like now I have to hide when I want to eat my banana,” Haney joked. “I just want to eat it.”

But for Haney, these tour escapades feel like distant memories now.

The group hasn’t been able to have any of these experiences in over two years, until now. Rainbow Kitten Surprise is back on tour for the first time in over two years and will kick off in Columbia on April 7 at The Township Auditorium.

“Touring is a huge part of the band and who we are, and it was hard not having that, so we had to find other ways to fill that time. Lots and lots of time,” Haney lamented.

The Nashville-based, North Carolina-born quintet’s music aims to escape genre definition. It’s poetic and acoustic, inspired from the Boone-area folk influences, but also is full of liveliness from occasional rapping and drums.

They have performed here in Columbia before, even for St. Pats Festival in Five Points at one point. And Charlie Holt, the band's bassist, grew up not far from the city, in Fort Mill.

The band — lightheartedly named by their medicated friend as he recovered from a serious illness in the hospital — began as two Appalachian State University students releasing music from their campus dorm. Today, they have performed all over for popular venues and festivals, and the band’s online catalog has over one billion streams total for their two albums and multiple tours.

They’ve found success with songs like “Hide” in 2017, which the culture and news website Vice effectively declared a “gay anthem.”

Its members haven’t changed since their college conception, with Ela Melo, lead vocals and piano, Darrick Keller, referred to as “Bozzy” on guitar and vocals, Ethan Goodpaster, lead guitar and vocals, Charlie Holt, bass and vocals, and Haney on drums.

Although the group’s plans suffered during the pandemic, they were able to stay close living in Nashville, save Keller who still lives in North Carolina. This allowed them two years to grow and write, as well as handle the pandemic in their own ways.

For Haney, that looked like hours of drumming every day.

“I got deep into working on myself as a drummer and as a musician, and I started doing the beat thing and that was good for me to kind of be able to channel some of my energy into that,” Haney said.

Recently, the band has teased a new single, “Work Out” from their pandemic era over social media. It’s set to release a day before the tour begins.

Even without touring, Haney said they have such a strong shared experience that they stayed close.

“We've all kind of had this experience together, you know, that we only really share with each other. So, it's like we're all bonded in a way that you can't really get away,” Haney said.

During this performance-less moment for the group, they still met a massive influx of fans — after unexpectedly blowing up on the social media site TikTok.

At the end of 2021, two songs from the band started going viral on TikTok. The user-created content of TikTok started yielding the band over 11 million weekly streams.

“It was crazy. It was very, very surreal,” said Haney. “All of a sudden, it was like we were getting all these views and listens and streams, and I was like, ‘thank God for TikTok, I guess. This is really cool.’”

Hany was surprised at how quickly TikTok brought the group a new level of fame. It even made them question if they should open an account or not. They decided, however, they are a little too old to make one, but Haney hinted they may just have to open an account for their tour.

The two years have brought change to the group in other ways as well.

In a social media post recently, the musicians re-acquainted themselves with their fans: lead singer Ela Melo came out as transgender in a uplifting moment; while other bandmembers highlighted other light aspects of themselves, like a love for mate or hot sauce.

As far as returning to the road, Haney said it hasn’t been easy to stop being a pandemic “couch potato,” but he is ready to polish their rust off and get back to doing the “whole band thing again.”

“We're just excited to be back at it, you know, and everybody kind of put their time in on themselves, and it's just we're super happy to be able to be doing it all together again. And with the fans,” Haney said.