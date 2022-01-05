Previewing the 2022 Columbia concert calendar

Editor’s note: As of Jan. 3, COVID-19’s Omicron variant was causing a surge in cases in South Carolina. Please be mindful of testing, vaccination or other policies in place at venues and stay safe.
The South Carolina music scene continued to re-open in the second half of last year, and 2022 will continue this trajectory with many planned concerts for the Palmetto state. This will be the first time in almost two years that fully in-person events will be starting at the turn of the new year.
More than three monthly concerts are already on the books at The Township Auditorium, with more likely on the way. Locals should keep an eye on venues like The Township and The Senate but also venues in Charleston and Greenville.
Windjammer in Charleston has a beachfront location and is worth the drive, but the city also garners its fair share of more popular musicians for Columbians to check out.
Free Times combed through the venue's concert lineups to pick out some of the top picks at each. You’ll find R&B legends, hip-hop stars and indie artists alike, so know there’s no shortage of shows to check out that are in your backyard — or only a short drive away.
Listen close to home
The Township Auditorium starts Columbia’s musical lineup early with The Temptations & The Four Tops coming on Feb. 5. The music legends are bringing their Motown sound to this stop along a 50-city tour to celebrate the band’s 60th anniversary.
According to The Temptations website, the Rolling Stones calls them “indisputably the greatest black vocal group of the modern era,” as well as ranking first in a list of Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop artists of all time by Billboard magazine. With the rhythm and harmony of iconic songs like “My Girl” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” The Temptations have years of historic songs to their name, which showcase their evocative, buoyant sound.
Meanwhile, The Four Tops will also share soulful tunes like the uncontrollably catchy “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch).” This Motown duo’s music delivers both a 60s pop feel and a timeless connection to modern day pop culture, even as the band’s composition has changed over time.
Later, on April 7, the lightheartedly named Rainbow Kitten Surprise plays at the Township. A penchant for heartfelt — and often heartbreaking — lyrics, the band comes on the heels of several performances in 2021. Notably the band held a “Crimbo Limbo” show in December, named for the strange, dull period after Christmas day but before New Year’s Eve, and the release of a live recording album from a July show at the Red Rocks in Colorado.
Columbia will be the first stop on the spring tour for the Boone, North Carolina, band as they continue to grow beyond their folk origins with hits like “Cocaine Jesus” and “It’s Called: Freefall.” From Boone to Bonnaroo, Rainbow Kitten continues to be a band with poetic lyricism, honesty and emotion to their acoustic sound in a market saturated by replicated industry tastes.
Comedians Bert Kreischer and Tom Segura, as well as musicians like ZZ Top, Bonnie Raitt, and Joe Bonamassa will be at the Township in the coming year.
The Senate is set up for a year of new shows like Todrick Hall (the YouTuber, American Idol semi-finalist, and occasional RuPaul’s Drag Race judge); Wallows, the sunny indie-synth band starring actor-singer Dylan Minette, and Barns Courtney, the U.K. artist on their international tour of their danceable, pop-rock sound.
Car Seat Headrest is coming to The Senate on April 8 on tour for their new album, "Making A Door Less Open." It is the first album of completely new material since 2016 for frontman Will Toledo. The album is an entrance into a different sound from his past albums, now embracing pop synth themes while still maintaining the defining lo-fi feeling and vocals.
A Short Trek Away
Charleston and Greenville have their share of enjoyably wallet-emptying venues and concerts this upcoming year as well.
Highwater Music Festival in North Charleston on April 23 and 24 has a lineup that includes Jack White, My Morning Jacket, Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, CAAMP, Sharon Von Etten and Shovels and Rope, all of whom dwarf the next in musical talent.
Tyler, The Creator, the colorfully brazen rapper turned fashion icon and brand, joins the lineup of 2022 artists coming to the North Charleston Coliseum on March 23, performing his newest album, "Call Me if You Get Lost."
The soft spoken, yet powerful acoustic ballads of Gregory Alan Isakov come to Charleston on March 25, along with the similarly folk but modernly Southern songs by Iron and Wine on April 2, both at the Charleston Music Hall. Samuel Beam, singer-songwriter behind Iron and Wine, is from Chapin.
The aggressive, random art of Primus will also be at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on May 6. Primus is the avant-garde metal funk behind the South Park theme song and songs like “My Name is Mud” on the album “Pork Soda” or the album “Sailing the Seas of Cheese.”
Other bands coming to the Charleston area include Toto, Steely Dan, Weird Al Yankovic, The Piano Guys and Kenny G (also in Greenville).
In the upstate, Greenville’s music scene will see Morgan Wallen, Jay Leno, Earth, Wind, and Fire, Jim Jefferies, Steve Martin and Martin Short, Hasan Minhaj and Shinedown at their retrospective venues.
In this statewide lineup alone, there are over 25 concerts mentioned, not even counting the many other confirmed bands for this year. From national hitmakers to niche lo-fi, the concerts coming to South Carolina in 2022 are a distinctive change from the past two years of pandemic canceled plans, as the live music industry greets a new, different year.