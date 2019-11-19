The man known among the kids as the white Iverson and to the older public as Post Malone is many things, but the most important thing to know is that he’s popular. Like, insanely popular.

The 24-year-old rapper/singer/songwriter’s goofily unaffected (or possibly hyper-affected) style combines angsty, bro-y alt-rock signifiers, unexamined borrowings of trap sounds and structures, and a laconic, post-Future vocal delivery. This clumsily produced pop porridge is then proportioned out on a kind of hook-driven assembly line, producing a series of hits each more vacuous and impossibly catchy than the last.

And the process works. Each of his three albums has broken streaming records and mounted a legion of hits, from the early templates of “White Iverson” and “Congratulations” on 2016’s Stoney to the inescapable rumblings of “Rock Star” off last year’s gloriously titled beerbongs & bentleys to the legit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse jam “Sunflower” that has helped his most recent effort, Hollywood's Bleeding, return to the top of the charts five separate times.

Yes, my dude has that ridiculous face tattoo and seems like some sort of dazed hybrid of Bradley Nowell (Sublime) and Jonathan Davis (Korn) that cryogenically Rip Van Winkled inside a hotboxed SoCal van for the last quarter-century before stumbling back out and bumping into an A&R hack that turned him into a star.

But isn’t that the kind of America we all want to live in? No? Maybe just me? Whatever. This might be the best we can hope for.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 22, at 9 a.m. online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today, Nov. 19, at 5 p.m. until Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10 p.m. T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets at every U.S. concert.