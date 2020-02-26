Post Malone is the lazy embodiment of our selfish times

Post Malone’s music is seemingly always with us, gurgling in the background.

This quantifiably true — he’s one of the most streamed artists in the world, with a bevy of hits sprinkled liberally across the last half decade. But it also feels true — the gooey, electronic-accented vocal style he popularized feels totalizing, gushing into every crack and crevice of our cultural psyche.

Both a brilliant synthesizer of the stickiest elements of pop, hip-hop and alternative music circa 2020 and a truly uninspired and superficial artiste in the larger sense, the Texas-born rapper-singer (or it is singer-rapper?) who created his moniker by popping his real name (Austin Post) into an online rapper name generator says nothing and means everything.

There’s a sense of inevitability that surrounds Post Malone, as if from the moment the first song was uploaded to the Internet, a prophet foretold of the face-tattooed wonder who would dominate the Spotify charts and become a salve to a nation wearily drowning itself in QAnon conspiracies and an opioid crisis.

That he continues the crass tradition of white performers nakedly borrowing the sonics of innovative black artists (in this case Drake, and especially Future) and sanding down all the edges and uniquities is instructive, but it’s not quite the whole story. The real lack of commitment to anything but the most cursory elements is the actual defining quality of the music.

That’s why he can sound vaguely like a generic trap rapper one moment, and then teeter into a knock-off Bon Iver hook the next. It’s how he manages to ride a yacht rock groove while listlessly scoffing like Future at his most uninspired on a song like “Circles.” The soft-focus nature of the music escapes the restrictions — and lacks the cohesion — that come with a true sense of identity.

Post Malone’s true predecessors don’t share his sound so much as they share his angsty white boy suffering, pulling from black musical traditions and turning them frustratingly insular. You can go all the way back to white boys copping blues and R&B tunes in the ’50s and ’60s if you want, but the better comparisons are artists like Bradley Nowell of Sublime or Eminem.

These acts stand pointedly apart, existing in highly popular but self-contained musical spaces where the angsty vibe is the true driver, not the music itself, which often feels like incidental ornamentation. Post Malone’s pointed disinterest and keg-stand-soaked persona heighten this disregard.

As such, he is really part of the larger American id, providing a specifically white male perspective in his commitment to broad artistic gestures unconstrained by genre while pretending the layers of difference and complication — both thematic and stylistic — simply don’t exist. Music, after all, is supposed to be the universal language, his thinking must surely go, a pure expression of emotion, which frees him from the need to explore, think through, or even have an opinion on the world around him.

This is really what’s most profoundly troubling about Post Malone’s music. Set the limp lyricism and the hooks that seem like copies of copies of copies aside. What’s most galling is that when thousands of fans show up at Colonial Life Arena this week, they’ll sing along to music loaded to the brim with signifiers of various ideas and traditions, guided by an artist who strips away all their depth and meaning.

Or maybe that’s OK. Getting lost in a lugubrious trap beat and insouciantly strummed acoustic guitar as some idiot savant bids us to block out everyone else and focus on our own feelings is its own kind of communion — and one of the most striking signs of our selfish times.

What: Post Malone

Where: Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln St.

When: Saturday, Feb. 29, 8 p.m.

With: Swae Lee, Tyla Yaweh

Price: $134 and up

More: 803-576-9200, coloniallifearena.com