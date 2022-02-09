Passion, heartbreak, angst and hope: Columbia bands share stories behind their love songs

Can you crowdsource love? Maybe not. But it turns out that crowdsourced self-love might be possible.
Ahead of the release of his 2020 EP “Simple Fruits” Columbia’s Clifton Strickland asked followers on his Instagram page a series of polls to make a new song, with each offering two options that helped him shape the track.
The result was “Lemon Squeeze," a song ostensibly about finding love, but, in Strickland's interpretation, it morphed into one about giving yourself self-love.
“Sweet like a citrus fruit/Growing outside on a tree/I’m going out on a limb,” the dream pop musician sings. “I wanna pick you out/And I wanna make you believe.”
Strickland’s initial idea was for the song to invoke early 2000s romance movies, where picking fruit in an orchard was the pinnacle of love for a couple. But throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, when the bulk of the EP was made, he found it relating to himself as he became self-reflective during the early periods of isolation.
“I realized I don’t treat myself with the kind of love that other people give me or that I would give people or arguably give people,” Strickland explained. “There’s that old expression that you can’t expect to love someone if you don’t love yourself first.”
Strickland’s “Lemon Squeeze” is only a tiny iota of the numerous songs that local musicians have dedicated to love, breakup and all the related emotions in between. For this year’s Valentine’s Day, Free Times spoke with six local bands and musicians about the stories behind some of the love songs they’ve released in recent years.
The songs almost all relate to personal experiences. Whether inspired by singular rushes of love, summertime flings or difficult heartbreak, there’s surely something to relate to for everyone. DAVID CLAREY
FatRat da Czar feat. Milah - "18 Months" (from "Tribe")
As the kids say, it’s a vibe. This moody, sumptuous track from FatRat da Czar’s sprawling, scene-defining 2019 double album "Tribe" is one of many numbers on that album that showcased the grizzled local hip-hop leader’s range and curatorial acumen. Riding a smoke-imbued, Drake-esque beat, the rapper sing-raps with uncommon tenderness as he ruminates on the heartbreaking end of a significant relationship, with feature artist Milah playing the romantic foil.
“I was in a stalemate with my then-girlfriend over argument that never saw resolution,” FatRat said. “I eventually gave in and let go of my beef, but when we eventually broke up years later, the 18 months, which once represented our ability to overcome tough spots in my mind, now represented the time that ‘I should’ve left’ and made me very resentful that I’d even tried in the first place.”
He tapped rising scene star Milah for some ad-libs and a guest verse, utilizing her emotive, hybridized style to provide an arch female counterpoint to the song’s message.
“When he played it for me, I knew I would come in more aggressive,” says Milah. “I can’t say that I've heard him show his softer side as much as he did in ‘18 Months,’ so I took the opportunity to play devil’s advocate. I wrote my verse from a stance of when a woman’s done, she’s mentally gone long before it’s over physically. So since you’re telling me all of your truths, these are mine.” KYLE PETERSEN
Rex Darling - "Hampton Park" (forthcoming 2022 album)
After a difficult breakup, Catherine Hunsinger found herself doubting her chances for love again.
“I was living in that space of being completely fearful that I would never find anyone or anything again,” the frontwoman of Rex Darling explained.
Yet, she found herself able to move on after a brief summer fling. Across trips to Charleston and other experiences with that person, Hunsinger said she was able to “push aside all those feelings of worthlessness.”
Those experiences informed the yet-to-be-released “Hampton Park” on Rex Darling’s forthcoming 2022 debut album. Primarily inspired by a trek to Charleston, Hunsinger invokes the water frequently through the song. And the sound of the song was intended to make it evoke water too.
The result is a song that finds an uplifting message of personal empowerment amid trying circumstances.
“We snuck into the pier at night/With life and current swarming,” she sings. At the end of the song she bookends it, again, invoking water. “Was drowning 'til you held me/At the tide and made me swim/And float into the sea alone/To forge my soul again,” she concludes on Hampton Park. DAVID CLAREY
Todd Mathis - “Fall With Me” (from "Love In the City")
It’s a lot easier to find songs about heartbreak than unencumbered love, but some of the best of the latter come from those who excel at the former. The erstwhile American Gun frontman Todd Mathis is a prime example, having released one tearjerker after another over the decade of his former band’s run before releasing an album of love-centered paeans on 2017’s Love in the City.
“Fall With Me,” the lead track, uses a graceful churn of electric guitars as the basis for an unabashed declaration of a lyric. “It’s no secret I’m in love with/you got my heart tied up in everything you do,” he sings. “We’ll sail on off into the wild blue yonder ‘cause that’s the way it goes.”
Mathis says much of the work he did for the band was inspired by “listening to a lot of old country heartbreak songs,” but that “Fall With Me” was directly inspired by meeting his wife, a kind of meet-cute pairing when the two were setup as a duo to perform at a mutual friend’s wedding.
Mathis said he was invited to play music at a friends' wedding and although skeptical of the gig, he ended up falling for the violist.
“I totally fell for her. The remainder of that weekend I was by her side as much as possible. We started dating long-distance, and a few months later I wrote 'Fall With Me' which ended up being on an album I released in 2017 called Love in the City. The album was basically a love letter to her," Mathis said. KYLE PETERSEN
Bones Hamilton - "Peach Cake" (from "Simple Fruits")
Mired in early stages of the pandemic’s isolation, Clifton Strickland, who releases music as Bones Hamilton, spent time on dating apps as opposed to local bars or other spots for meeting people. The founder of local music project Bones Hamilton, he begun hitting it off with a woman he met on the app.
On “Peach Cake,” he sings about that experience.
“Are we crazy?/Maybe not at all,” he sings on the song, with the first line drawing directly from a conversation he had on the app with that person. He continues on the song’s chorus. “Come over, come on over/Come over tonight.”
The song takes on a sound that evokes feelings of longing and Strickland described that he finds it to ultimately be a sad song — though he tried to find ways to offer it towards a hopeful manner as well.
So there’s ambiguity in the way he sings and asks someone to come over. Yes there’s longing, but there is hope too in that longing.
“I decided a while back, it was enough to be sad, it wasn’t enough to make other people sad for me. It was about giving them hope in that regard,” Strickland explained.
As for how things went for him? Sadly, the two met once and “plot twist (it was) awkward,” he said. DAVID CLAREY
Dear Blanca - “Seasoned Veteran” (from “Perched”)
In Dear Blanca’s 2020 release “Perched”, the group re-released “Seasoned Veteran” from a solo EP that frontman Dylan Dickerson made in 2017.
The track is largely telling of one anecdote from Dickerson’s teenage life and, in the second half, turns into a rumination on the concept of love and relationships. In its totality, Dickerson suggested the song reflects on love in various forms — friendships, lovers and more.
The singer tells a story of a friend who, after getting a concussion, could only recognize Dickerson in the immediate aftermath.
The lyrics directly tell the story with lines like “I was the only face with a name,” before transitioning into its more ruminative second half.
Dickerson suggested he could’ve been influenced by personal relationships in writing it, but finds it largely to be more of him reflecting on the nature of relationships.
“The overarching theme of the song is love and both recognizing and questioning its existence at times,” Dickerson explained in an email.
Katera - “No Phone Calls” (from "Fear Doesn’t Live Here")
As an artist, Katera excels at the kind of pillowy R&B designed to soundtrack a Valentine’s date, but “No Phone Calls,” the lead single from the recently-released full-length Fear Doesn’t Live Here, serves a slightly different purpose.
Although the lounge-vibe piano and the impossibly slinky groove of the song feels custom-built for a night of romance, it’s a different, more self-love kind of song, one more about the freedom of taking your bra and pants off right when you get home and ordering food delivery from the bathtub.
Katera started writing the song after a long day of work, starting with those literal opening lines (“Got off work at 7:30/ wanna take a shower feeling dirty/ it’s been a long day I’m tired, but I’m feeling inspired”).
“That’s pretty much my writing process, I start with the truth and then let the song write itself from there,” she explained. “I thought, ‘what’s the first thing that women want to do when they get home after a long day? Easy! We want to take that bra off ASAP and get comfortable.’”
After posting the chorus and part of the first verse to Instagram and getting a positive response, she fleshed out the rest of the song, giving it a bit of romantic brush-off that feels more about her and less about the proverbial “him.”
“No I don’t wanna break bread/Yeah I said what I said/Your ego will be fed, so/Block, delete thread.” KYLE PETERSEN
Tony Opus - "Talk to Me" (from "Sobriety Test")
Tony Opus leads the rock-pop-R&B group Opus and the Frequencies and frequently covers love and adjacent feelings in his tracks. He says it's part of his artistic DNA, as he grew up listening to jazz and classical soul tracks that utilize ballad-like crooning and romantic lyrics.
In his own music, he attempts to modernize it — he compares it Bruno Mars or Anderson Paak — but brings in the lyrical style of that older era. On “Talk to Me," from his solo project "Sobriety Test," the musician takes on that ballad-like approach to tell the story of a relationship that faltered for reasons that were unclear.
While visiting the partner’s family, they broke up with him. The explanation was brief, Opus said. They had done something wrong and he said they didn’t elaborate on what happened.
“I didn’t have any clarity of the situation, so I wrote the song as an homage to that entire situation,” Opus said.
Relationships are a common theme throughout his latest EP “Sobriety Test.” On other songs Opus tells stories of the idea of fate on the track “Kismet” — but in a snarky twist, it was fate the relationship failed, he sings — and touches on his race in relationships with White people. And on “Scarred Hearts” he sings of self-love after experiences of being bullied as a child.
“Love songs, I think, are one of the rawest types of songs to write. It's a vulnerability state,” Opus said. “You’re putting a piece of information out into the world where people can trace the whole story.” DAVID CLAREY