Old Crow Medicine Show, Jake Owen coming to Columbia Speedway

Let’s get the “Wagon Wheel” nod out of the way from the start.

Old Crow Medicine Show, the Nashville band that delivered the affably strummed, often-sung-along-to-at-bars version of the song subsequently covered by the likes of Darius Rucker, performs as part of the Cola Concerts series at the Columbia Speedway Amphitheater in Cayce on Oct. 15. The band will be joined by acclaimed bluegrass guitarist and singer Molly Tuttle.

That’s not today’s only big announcement from Cola Concerts. The series also revealed that Jake Owen, a mainstream country singer who has topped Billboard’s Country Songs and Airplay charts frequently since 2011 with songs such as “Barefoot Blue Jean Night" and last year’s "Made for You," will hit the venue on Sept. 10.

Long a bridge between mainstream folk and country listeners and the world of bluegrass, Old Crow Medicine Show issued its last album, “Volunteer,” in 2018. But it responded, as many artists have, to the political tension and coronavirus anxiety that has gripped this country. Its laidback and earnestly hopeful 2020 single “Pray for America” bids its listeners to make the titular plea to the beyond “When sorrows are befallen / And shadows darken her door / When the fever spreads and a silent scourge / Outshines her golden shores.” So basically, right now.

As those chart trends listed above indicate, Jake Owen remains a reliable presence in the country radio world. Featuring “Made for You,” another made-for-”real”-America love song littered with blunt country signifiers (“Water towers are made for hearts and names / Friday nights are made for football games / Fallin' leaves are made for fallin' in”), his latest album, 2019’s “​​Greetings from... Jake,” has produced two other singles that topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

The bookings will feature the adjusted amphitheater setup that Cola Concerts announced in July for all of its shows moving forward. The socially distanced seating coves it opened with in 2020 will still be used in the VIP area up front, repurposed as box seats. Another cordoned-off area behind will have reserved seating. Behind that will be a general admission lawn area.

Cola Concerts’ Aug. 11 release makes no mention of returning to previously rigorous COVID-19 guidelines. Though the venue will have to require proof of vaccination or a negative test on Sept. 2, as Jason Isbell, who rolls through town to play with his backing 400 Unit, recently announced that this will be the case at all of his upcoming tour dates.

These new dates, and Cola Concerts’ previously announced fall concerts — The Revivalists (Aug. 28), Sublime with Rome (Sept. 11), Gov't Mule (Sept. 16), Ziggy Marley (Oct. 5) — are slated to go ahead as both Columbia and the nation at large have begun to see cancellations triggered by rising COVID-19 case numbers and the threat of the more contagious Delta variant. Oktoberfest Columbia announced on Aug. 11 that it would not go ahead with its October plans, while New Orleans’ ever-popular Jazz & Heritage Festival canceled its 2021 return over the weekend.

Tickets for Old Crow Medicine Show and Jake Owen go on sale Aug. 13 at colaconcerts.com.