Next year's local music slate holds much promise, despite pandemic continuing to loom

Mike Lyons, the longtime owner of New Brookland Tavern, sounded remarkably even keeled for somebody running a business which has faced an existential crisis for much of the last two years.
Back in March 2020, the venerable West Columbia club that serves as the spiritual center of Columbia’s music scene had difficulty imagining how it would survive, with no shows for the foreseeable, and indefinite, future.
Like so many other businesses, they eventually pivoted, serving for the first time as a restaurant-oriented bar while biding their time before live music could once again be safely performed indoors. They were also able to secure some grant funding through the Shuttered Venue Operators program, part of the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March.
And tentatively, as the year went on, New Brookland Tavern began to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
“As we started doing shows, everything was really great for a little while,” Lyons said, ”But as always with COVID, things kind of go back down again pretty quickly as well.”
The club, which gradually began booking lower-capacity masked and socially distanced shows pre-vaccine and then was among the first to implement a vaccine requirement this summer, maintained a calendar through the latter half of the year, with a reliable rotation of punk, heavy music and indie rock appearing from week to week.
“We’ve been lucky that we haven’t had to cancel many big shows,” Lyons said. “And, for the most part, the ones that did cancel were able to reschedule for later in the year.”
New Brookland Tavern already has a host of big shows on the upcoming schedule in 2022, including the final performance from the raucous local garage duo Boo Hag on Jan. 22, Austin’s indie pop group Sun June in February, and seminal post-hardcore outfit Touche Amore in April.
Despite concerns about the omicron variant, larger music venues like The Senate and the Township Auditorium are also poised for rebound years.
The former has Citizen Cope scheduled for Jan. 9 as well as alt-rockers Buckcherry and country crooner Niko Moon later in the month, along with popular outlaw country tunesmith Ashley McBryde and EDM artist Dabin in February.
The latter welcomes gospel/R&B artist Charlie Wilson on New Years Day, singer/songwriter Riley Green later in the month, and a four-night stand by beloved jam band Widespread Panic in February.
But as Lyons notes, local musicians and bands themselves had to weather COVID-19, and many have disbanded or gone a kind of public health-induced hiatus.
“I'm really just kind of looking forward [in 2022] to trying to figure out what's going on in town again,” he said. “If you've seen our schedule, there's definitely a few bands that are playing a little more often than we would have had them in the past. A lot of times in the past, we had such so many (local) bands in town that it was kind of [hard] to make sure that you were giving everyone a chance to play.”
Fortunately, local bands also seem to be very much getting back in the swing of things.
Indie pop groups that have emerged to prominence over the course of the pandemic like Charlie Boy and Rex Darling both have new projects on the way, innovative hip-hop acts like Tam the Viibe and Milah are teasing new music, and the popular and hard-charging pop-punk band Aim High is also promising a new EP in 2022.
Among other records in the works is Boo Hag frontman Saul Seibert’s concept album Zion, a neo-soul left-turn from nerd-rap outfit Autocorrect, and a “psychedelic cult music supergroup” that Chris Bickel has formed for an upcoming movie project. The new year should have plenty of local tunes to parse.
In the meantime, Lyons knows how important it is for clubs like New Brookland Tavern to survive, calling it “the baseboard of glue that kind of holds the local scene together.”
“It's kind of rebuilding for everybody, and I think that most people get that as well,” he said. “But I'm trying to be optimistic that like, we will reach some sort of, sort of new normal here... As long as I'm breathing, I will make sure that there's a way to survive.”