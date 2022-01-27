New York City's Founders bring reimagining of famed work to USC's Southern Exposure series

The title of chamber quintet the Founder’s latest release — “Songs for the End of Time Vol. 1” — rings true these days, even if that wasn’t the group’s original intent.

The artists performing at the University of South Carolina’s Jan. 28 Southern Exposure concert named their 2021 album as an ode to the 20th century French composer Olivier Messiaen’s work “Quartet for the End of Time, Vol. 1.” Meesiaen composed the piece in 1940, while in the confines of a Nazi prisoner-of-war camp and performed it initially within those circumstances as well.

Though a treacherous parallel — comparing eras’ tragedies — for listeners to make, New York City’s Founders’ frontmen Ben Russell and Brandon Ridenour conceived of the album with a different vision. The two had the idea before the COVID-19 pandemic and simply wanted to pay homage to a piece they revere.

“There have been a couple of times where people felt like, ‘It’s a little on the nose there,’ ” Russell said. “Well actually, no, it wasn’t the intent. But amazingly, or maybe not so amazingly, it's very much so on the nose of the times.”

“Quartet for the End of Time, Vol. 1” followed the group’s 2015 release “You and Who.” It’s a stark turn for the group, as “You and Who” was a collection of varying tunes that feature earnest vocals more prominently and inklings of folk-like sensibilities in its sound.

With Quartet, the quintet brought a personal modernization to the roughly 50-minute composition, like adding vocals to the arrangement at certain points.

The two musicians met through a group of artists that were determined to stay consistent in producing work. Members were required to post one original song per two weeks on a Soundcloud — a music sharing social site — account.

It was serious business. If a member didn’t post within the timeframe, they received a strike, Ridenour explained, and three strikes meant a three month ban from it.

There, the two had not met but found themselves drawn to one another’s music that they listened to. They began to play together and, in 2014, created the group.

The group has released songs sporadically throughout its inception, with multiple singles between their two albums. They’ve become well received for their work, which has spanned traditional classical and chamber music to covers of popular mainstream groups as well.

Now, Founders headline the Jan. 28 iteration of the Southern Exposure series, which brings adventurous classical groups to Columbia and is in its 20th season. Their concert, dubbed “Daredevils and Saints”, is a byproduct of them winning SAAVY Chamber Music Competition two years ago.

With that, they received a weeklong residency and the upcoming performance. That performance will consist of their latest album “Songs for the End of Time Vol. 1” and some compositions inspired by the writings of Edgar Allan Poe, with his writing spoken during them.

And while “Songs for the End of Time Vol. 1” wasn’t planned for today’s world, the group had initially mulled a follow-up in response to the songs. However the current climate — pandemic and otherwise — drew them away from that future plan.

Though, the two admit that despite its downtrodden title, the piece is an optimistic one. The song titles provide a useful roadmap for that reading as well, with the second-to-last song titled “A Luster of Rainbows at the End of Time” and the final song “The Immortality of Jesus.”

The two particularly find optimism in Messiaen.

“To still take the time to write such an amazing piece, there is a belief that there will be a next generation that will hear it,” Russell concluded. “You hear that in the piece, his (hopefulness).”