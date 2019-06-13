It’s been almost a decade since the South Carolina-bred hardcore band Stretch Arm Strong entered its indefinite (and ongoing) hiatus. But the band still casts a long shadow on heavy music scenes in the state. Merging heavy hardcore riffs with anthemic melodies and an infectious “we’re all in it together” attitude, Stretch Arm Strong crafted a vision of hardcore that proved approachable — even inviting — to a generation of fans eager for heavy sounds. Given the band’s heyday was at the turn of the millennium, it should be no surprise that Stretch Arm Strong was a stalwart during the coming-of-age of many of today’s mosh-starters.
And Sept. 14, the spirit of Stretch will be honored with a daylong mini-fest at New Brookland Tavern, dubbed Perception of Energy Fest in tribute to a cut from the band’s 2003 album Engage.
While it’s arguable that the open and inviting on-ramps to loud music that Stretch Arm Strong symbolizes ever really disappeared — we at Free Times often praise the vibrancy of the local heavy music scene — Perception of Energy offers a clear mission statement for the event: “We'll bring it back, I'll bring it back / We'll bring it back, you bring it back.”
Organized by Carlin Thompson of Empire Media, Perception of Energy Fest will feature an impressive 11-band lineup: Evergreen Terrace, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Kaonashi, Rhythm Of Fear, WVRM, Thirty Nights Of Violence , Heavens Die, Brigades, Hive, Abacus, and Rat Poison.