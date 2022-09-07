New members, same old Appalachian energy, as Old Crow Medicine Show comes to Columbia

Mason Via, a talented-but-fresh-faced singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Danbury, North Carolina, knows it is kind of crazy that he’s now in the Old Crow Medicine Show. The impish Americana/string band dates its birth all the way back to the late 1990s — that’s right around the time Via was born.
“It’s kind of a wild circumstance,” he said in a phone interview, sounding a bit dumbfounded still at his circumstances. “I got this Instagram text from Ketch (Secor, the founder and front man of the group), saying, ‘Hey man, give me a call some time.’ And I just thought, 'This is amazing, Ketch likes my music.'”
But Secor wasn’t connecting just as a mentor or fan — his band needed fresh blood, particularly with the departure of co-founder Critter Fuqua in 2019.
Via’s knack for a wide variety of string instruments along with his rich, of-the-hills tenor meant this was more of a recruitment conversation. A month later, the then-23-year-old went to Nashville for an extended hang with one of his musical heroes that doubled as an audition.
“The first day we just started jabbering like old buddies and picked on some old-time tunes for hours,” Via recalled.
They did the same thing the next day. On the third day, they wrote a song together.
A few weeks later, Via got the call that he was in, and was quickly hustled into the studio for work on the group’s latest album, the recently released “Paint This Town.”
Via wasn’t alone as an Old Crow neophyte — the group had also added drummer/percussionist Jerry Pentecost and slide guitarist Mike Harris, both of whom brought a more country-rock background that colored the arrangements of the new songs. The opening title track is closer to John Mellencamp than Doc Watson, and the elegiac “Reasons to Run” brings a poppy, Jackson Browne vibe to the proceeding, although elsewhere the band sounds very much like themselves.
“We all just found this commonality with this hillbilly, Southern rock kind of thing with a lot of the songs on this album,” recalled Via, who ended up playing more than a half dozen different instruments on the 12-song effort. “I'm really loving it. It's kind of a new direction for the band, but we're still doing a lot of the old-timey stuff too.”
Of course, as by far the most junior and unseasoned member of the group, Via was keen to impress.
“Every day I went in feeling like, 'Tomorrow, I might not be in the band, so I better sound good,'” he said of those sessions. “It was a real trip.”
Now, with more than 100 shows under his belt since the sessions, he feels settled into the group and is feeling a firmer sense of identity in it.
The band already has another album on the way, with Secor/Via co-writes and one where the new kid gets a lead vocal.
And, in the end, there’s something that feels right about Old Crow Medicine Show becoming more of an institution and musical canon rather than just a fixed set of players and personalities.
After all, since their beginning, bluegrass and old-timey have rotated players in and out.
Via represents the next generation of young Appalachian kids who drank in the music and history of the region before giving their own spin on things, just like Secor and company were doing a few decades before.
“There's a synergy that we have on the stage,” Via said of Secor. “I think it comes from (exactly that) — that Appalachian kind of history that we both shared and talked about together. There's 20 years between us, but we experienced a lot of the same fiddler’s conventions, knowing a lot of the same people locally and musically.”
And, for the record, Free Times did not ask Via whether the band would play “Wagon Wheel.”
