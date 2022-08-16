New jazz festival slated for Columbia's Koger Center in November

Columbia has another jazz festival on the way.

The Soda City Jazz Festival takes place at the Koger Center for the Arts on November 27. The event is headlined by saxophonist Boney James and guitarist Norman Brown, two notable jazz players, with the latter being touted as one of the “greatest guitarists of all time,” in an August 16 press release announcing the event.

The event’s lineup is further bolstered by local performers Terrence Young, a guitarist, (and his backing group The FINESSE BAND), guitarist Sam “Bassman” Jenkins and saxophonist Dante Lewis and his backing band.

A release announcing the event detailed that James has a career spanning over 30 years, with Grammy Award nominations and a Soul Train Music Award. Meanwhile, Brown has actively released music over the last 30 years, including three albums that topped the contemporary jazz charts in 2017, 2012 and 2007.

A VIP ticket includes access to a performance by Lewis and Jenkins in the Koger Center Lobby, ahead of the main show.

The November Soda City Jazz Festival goes on sale August 19 through the venue’s box office and online. Tickets range from $79 to $89 for general admission and VIP tickets range from $99 to $125. The new festival is organized by Professional Entertainment Group and Hardy Boy Entertainment.

Its announcement comes the same day as local jazz performance and educational organization ColaJazz announced their annual ColaJazz Fest as well. That event is headlined by Carl Allen and Aimee Nolte.