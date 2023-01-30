World-renowned pianist Awadagin Pratt to play series of concerts in Columbia

At first blush, famed pianist Awadagin Pratt might seem like an odd fit for the Southern Exposure New Music Series, where he’s set to perform alongside members of the USC Symphony Orchestra and violinist Ari Streisfeld on Feb. 4 and solo on Feb. 7.
Pratt won the Naumburg International Piano Competition in 1992 and famously earned three degrees from the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore (piano, violin and conducting) and has spent the last few decades as one of the country’s preeminent pianists. He is primarily known for his dynamic performances of the Western classical music canon — works from Beethoven, Bach, Brahms and the like. But he arrives in Columbia eager to play works from his latest project, the T.S. Eliot-inspired Stillpoint series.
Using a few key lines from the Modernist great’s “Four Quartets” as the starting point, Pratt commissioned seven composers, from up-and-coming luminaries Tyshawn Sorey and Paola Prestini to pathbreaking composers like Alvin Singleton and Pēteris Vasks, to write new pieces for piano, string orchestra and, quite unusually, a vocal group named Roomful of Teeth. The group is a groundbreaking experimental vocal band.
“We wanted to have piano and string orchestra because, while there is some music written for piano and string orchestra, it's not such a deep part of the repertoire,” Pratt said. “Then there was the idea to add a vocal component to it, which is also quite unusual. I wanted to leave it open for the composers to decide.”
As for its Modernist inspirations, Pratt had long been a fan of “Four Quartets” and thought it could be a concept to unify the various commissions. After receiving permission from the publishing company Faber & Faber to use an excerpt from the poem, Pratt selected a few key lines (“Neither from nor towards; at the still point, there the dance is,/But neither arrest nor movement”) as the seed idea.
“I love the idea of the 'still point' and … that the dance happens at the still point," he mused. "There's a kind of duality of opposites in a way. It's beautiful. The lines are beautiful. I thought it would be really good inspiration for the composers.”
The Saturday night Southern Exposure series concert will feature the concertos for piano and strings written by Singleton and Prestini, along with a few non-Stillpoint and more intimate solo pieces by Philip Glass, Vasks and Francois Couperin.
The free performance will be in the Johnson Performance Hall in the basement of the Darla Moore School of Music at 7:30 p.m.
Later in the week, on Feb. 7, Pratt will also be a featured soloist in the USC Symphony Orchestra concert at the Koger Center for the Arts, where he’ll play Jessie Montgomery’s “Rounds,” which he premiered with the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra last year. That performance is at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $28 (discounts available for students, seniors and military).
Pratt is eager to continue playing these new works, but he demurs at the idea that these pieces and the coming album recording are legacy-defining.
“We remember pianists, but we remember composers more,” he said. “It's all about the lifetime of the pianist. There's the recorded legacy, but that the legacy of composers just has a far broader reach its broader in time and across time.”
But he still hopes that the project does have an impact in terms of the trajectory of new music and can inspire other work.
“The breadth to it, and a certain quality of innovation,” he said. “It’s really giving prominence to a new combination (piano, strings and vocal group) that’s really expressive and might open doors and be an inspiration for other composers.”
Awadagin Pratt in the Southern Exposure New Music Series
Feb. 3 at 1:10 p.m. Free. Live streamed. Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Darla Moore School of Business 101 - Johnson Performance Hall. Free. Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. at Koger Center for the Arts. $28.