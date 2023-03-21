Review: A heartfelt rap album and musical chemistry despite distance

Preach Jacobs' "Frances"

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Preach Jacobs is one of the most accomplished rappers around. Judging by his award-winning Free-Times column “Fight The Power,” we know the man has a way with words.

On his new album “Frances” (named after Jacobs’ maternal grandmother, who inspired the project), Jacobs is a maestro on the mic. His deep-but-smooth voice ushers us into the album on the slow-burning quiet storm-style “The Love (Parts 1 & 2)” and never loses its grip on the material, cruising through eleven tracks of soul-bearing hip-hop.

“The Love” is an important place to start because it lays bare both Jacobs' skills and his insecurities. As it turns out, the track is at least partially about his inability to find true love. In a world where a lot of rappers never let their guard down, it’s a moving moment of devastating honesty.

It's just the starting point for Jacobs, though. On the next track, “Fantastic,” he rhymes over a deceptively disjointed beat, bringing a little jazz to the proceedings as Jacobs professes to be “Fantastic like a Dilla record.”

That track ushers in a series of collaborations on “Frances.” For the next few songs, Jacobs is joined by Tall Black Guy, Juan Holladay, Skyzoo and Abyss Graham. It’s interesting that in general, Jacobs keeps the tempo relatively tame on these collaborations, allowing both himself and the guest artists to truly stretch out. The production is funky and low-key throughout this stretch of the album, luring the listener in with smooth surfaces and miles-deep grooves.

The home stretch of “Frances” puts the emphasis back on Jacobs, with only one guest spot (from Georgia Anne Muldrow) on the last four tracks. It’s the right way to close out the album: Jacobs is a singular talent who deserves the spotlight.

Taken as a whole, “Frances” is a startlingly heartfelt, incredibly well-executed rap album with truly heart-wrenching lyrics from a slippery MC who loves playing around with his beats. It’s early in the year, but “Frances” is a deeply satisfying record that should be in the running for a lot of “Best Of” lists come December. VINCENT HARRIS

A Spot on the Hill & Ben McElroy's "Everything Was Different Yesterday"

Since he began releasing music under the A Spot on the Hill moniker in 2019, local musician (and former Free Times editor) Dan Cook has steadily developed a distinctive musical language that was informed by his indie rock past (he played bass and violin in Lay Quiet Awhile and Verna Cannon in the '90s and early 2000s) but more keenly invested in his desire to develop his own spare, haunting version of classical minimalism. So, as if Phillip Glass started listening to a lot of Brian Eno, basically.

While his first three records were solitary endeavors built on simple, methodically building piano lines with limited secondary support, his new LP Everything Was Different Yesterday quite literally invites a second person in the room, albeit a continent away.

UK musician Ben McElroy works in similar sonic territory as Cook, but with a more folk-drone leaning (he loves mournful violins and accordions that sound like an 1800s folk ballad gently torn apart). The two began trading tracks back in December 2021, with each gently nudging, shaping and ultimately transforming each other’s compositions.

The end result, particularly for an ambient record, is superbly engaging.

Neither a record that feels stitched together in separate times and rooms nor a purely organic collaboration, the LP is instead an almost ghostly collaboration, with a liminal space that makes room for uncertainty and warmth, communication and isolation.

Opener “Pardon the Garden” feels like a quiet Cook piano line brought to a swelling cinematic reverie thanks to McElroy’s strings and found sounds. Something altogether different occurs on a tune like “Tar Sands,” where the Brit’s droning Celtic melodies are gently pulled onto the concert stage by Cook’s piano pointillism.

In every case, though, there’s a sense of give and take, with each player being sensitive to the other’s players strengths but also cognizant of the power of bringing their own distinctive sonic worlds to the partnership.

Given their eclecticism yet obvious musical chemistry, it’s not hard to imagine the two collaborating on dozens of film scores, finding narrative power and thematic grace across a range of relatively spare musical gestures. In the meantime, maybe this LP can score both the dramatic and quotidian moments of your own story. KYLE PETERSEN