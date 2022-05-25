Brandy & The Butcher's second album brings 30 minutes of furious hard rock

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Columbia band Brandy & The Butcher have just come straight out of The Jam Room Recording Studio with a no-frills, no-crap album of guitar-fueled hard rock.

That album, “Lucky Foot” is 10 songs, just over 30 minutes, no ballads.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because Brandy & The Butcher did it back in 2020, as well, unleashing their debut, “Dick Circus,” on an unsuspecting world.

The band is a lethal combination of local music scene lifers Jay Matheson (guitar, production), Roger Shattuck (bass) and Kevin Brewer (drums), along with newer-to-the-scene singer Elizabeth Hale, whose pure-attitude vocals bring a punk swagger to the mix.

“Lucky Foot” is reminiscent of great late '60s-early '70s bands like The Stooges. It’s composed of riffs, pounding beats and pure attitude, recorded and mixed with minimal fuss by Matheson.

But as well-constructed as the album is, it was a difficult one for the band to finish, particularly as tragedy struck when Shattuck’s wife passed away during recording.

In addition to that loss, all the members contracted COVID-19 during the writing and recording process. In fact, Elizabeth Hale got it twice while the band was finishing vocals, Matheson said.

Then there was the songwriting. Matheson says that the band typically tests out their songs live. But during the pandemic, live gigs were few and far between.

“Our process is that we’d make a song and go to our next gig and play it,” Matheson says. “Well, most of these songs were written in a time where we didn’t have shows to play during the COVID era on any kind of regular basis, so it seemed to interfere with the making of the songs.”

At least that’s Matheson’s point of view.

Hale, on the other hand, saw the lack of gigs as a blessing when it came to writing the lyrics.

“Personally, I know the guys felt it was a lot more difficult,” she said. “For me it was a lot more freeing, because I wasn’t thinking about how the songs would be received when I was writing them. It was a much more pure process for me in that way. It was really what I wanted to put out as opposed to what I thought would be well-received.”

Despite the challenges, Hale said she thinks the band truly came into its own with their second album.

“The first record, we’d only been together as a band for a few months when we started writing it,” she says, “and we didn’t’ really have a fully fleshed out identity. And after playing together for a couple of years, we really have a much better idea of where we’re going musically. And the natural progression of the band ended up being a much harder, louder band than we had originally started out with.”

Now that the album is out, Matheson and Hale aren’t sure what to expect.

Their first album was well-received both locally and internationally, with publications like “Metal Digest” and “Maximum Rock N’ Roll” writing the band up. Now the pressure’s on for a successful follow-up.

For his part, Matheson said he’s nervous about the album’s reception.

“Some of the songs we’re very confident about,” he said. “The ones we’ve played live, but some of these songs were a little more experimental.”

Hale is less anxious about “Lucky Foot,” though. She’s just looking forward to getting out onstage with the new songs.

“Honestly, I don’t have a lot of expectations about how the record will be received,” she said. “I just know that I have a lot more fun playing these songs, and I think that that’s going to reflect in the performances of this record.”