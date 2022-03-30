With success of St. Pat's, Columbia's festival scene coming back after 2 COVID years

Angel Booe and her daughter Savannah had completed the 5K run at the return of the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival. They stuck around for some of the subsequent parade, where Savannah had a birthday cake-flavored candy.

It was part of a yearlong return to gatherings for the mother-daughter duo. They recently completed a Disney cruise before the St. Pat’s festival and with both being vaccinated against COVID-19, they were happily back to going out again — especially if it involved candy.

“It was awesome!” the young Savannah said about the parade and her unique candy haul.

The Booes were among what organizers estimated to be more than 36,000 festival-goers to return for what had been an annual festival in the Five Points area. But over the last two years, COVID-19 had nixed the event and many like it.

Even for the ones that had returned, the pandemic clouded the mood and affected how they operated with limited audiences or reduced activities.

With St. Pat’s, the Columbia event calendar is finally seems back to normal — at least as long as the pandemic doesn’t strike back. Indeed, precursors to St. Pats included Famously Hot Pride in 2021, which plans to hold Outfest Columbia in June and its next festival in October, and the South Carolina State Fair in the South Carolina State Fair in October.

For the Five Points festival, the return after two years was a success, said Five Points Association president and head of the planning committee Steve Cook.

While he declined to give gross revenue figures before a final tally, Cook detailed it was shaping up to be one of the biggest hauls in the last seven years for the festival.

The festival organizers are currently estimating almost 26,000 paid attendees and another 10,000 attendees who participated in the free portions of the festival, like the parade.

“After COVID, people are really hungry to go and gather,” Cook said.

The festival had “zero consideration” for COVID in the final weeks leading up to it, with infection numbers moving to a relatively low figure, he said. However, the pandemic affected the planning and associated costs, as organizers weren’t able to plan as early as the association typically would due to the uncertainty throughout the pandemic.

Preliminary planning for next year’s festival would begin in April, he provided as an example.

St. Pat’s return for the first time in two years may have been a lifeline for the 40-year strong festival. Cook explained he felt that a poor turnout or another cancellation could’ve led to the festival never returning.

“Frankly from my perspective, we have revived the festival and given it the opportunity to continue on,” Cook said.

Rosewood Crawfish Festival is making comeback after over two years of dealing with the pandemic. Organizers of the event, which was canceled in the spring of 2020, brought back the event in 2021 and saw growth in attendance.

“We actually experienced some growth for the first time. We'd been having a bit of a decline in our attendance over the couple years beforehand and we had significant growth,” said Dave Britt, one of the festival’s head organizers.

Last year, the festival brought in around 2,000 more people than the year before. And Britt expects this growth to continue when the festival returns May 7.

“I think that everyone learned during that time how important social interaction is, and … when that was lost for everyone, it was a pretty dark time,” Britt said, “I think that bringing back that sense of community and interpersonal interaction and relationships was huge.”

This is the first time in two years that the event will be held in a pre-pandemic way. Masks will not be required this year and social distancing won’t be in place because of the availability of the vaccine.

Events are even beginning to be patronized by those still a little wary of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At St. Pats, Ymani Wright, who works at the University of South Carolina COVID-19 lab and is an upcoming biology graduate student, carried her mask and admitted she was still somewhat hesitant about the pandemic as she walked to the festival.

However the opportunity for something novel was enticing enough.

“I never got the chance to go to a St. Pat's Day Parade as an adult and...I’ve never had a St. Pat's beer,” she said.

She had begun to feel more comfortable after she being vaccinated. She had recently spent a vacation in Myrtle Beach and walked the boardwalk and now, St. Pats was on her docket too.

The COVID-19 pandemic, at this moment, has reached a stage where people’s respective comfort levels with the health situation has become a determining factor, said Dr. Anthony Alberg, the epidemiology and biostatistics chair at the University of South Carolina’s Arnold School of Public Health.

“In terms of where we are in the pandemic, we’re in a very good place right now,” he said.

Alberg said the current rate of roughly 200 cases a day matches other low points in the pandemic and called for optimism. Additionally, while he doesn’t look at COVID-19 data on a granular level, he said recent large gathering-type events haven’t seemed to have dramatic impact on that current infection rate.

The Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidance change on Feb. 25 was also a wise one, he suggested.

It gave the green light for people to stop wearing a mask and social distance if their county health situation was in a good spot. Alberg called it a “flexible approach” and said it’s important to keep in mind the potential for the pandemic to take another turn for the worse if a new variant was to emerge. He also noted that it provides a sense of relief for the many in the population who are growing tired of masking.

For now, he thinks of attending events — which have been maligned in the last two years for being unsafe or returning too soon — as largely up to the individual.

“Well I think those events are happening and it's for individuals making their choices," Alberg said. "Everyone needs to be comfortable with whatever risk they want to tolerate."

That approach matches the way festival organizers seemed to handle things throughout the latter half of 2021. While the South Carolina State Fair offered increased hand sanitation, limited contact payment options and increased hygiene signage, it also put the impetus of safety on attendees in October.

The organization asked festival goers to "take responsibility for their own health and safety — in addition to acting with care for the health and safety of those around them."

Meanwhile, Famously Hot SC Pride organizers held the festival with relatively few precautions when it hosted its October festival. The organization's executive director Jeff March cited a Human Right Campaign survey which suggested that 92 percent of the LGBT community had received at least one vaccination shot.

The organization also hosted vaccination clinics on the festival site.

"We have protected ourselves, and we've done our part for the larger community as well," March said in October.