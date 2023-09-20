'What's coming around the corner of the song?' Speedy Ortiz pushes their music to the limit

If you’re a fan of guitar-fueled indie rock, the kind that has just the right mix of edgy-but-melodic tunes with plenty of good riffs, then you’ll probably enjoy what the Northampton, Massachusetts, band Speedy Ortiz does.

On their new album, “Rabbit Rabbit,” all 13 songs are filled to the brim with catchy, cool-hued vocals courtesy of singer/songwriter Sadie Dupuis. The record also has massive doses of crunchy guitar, also courtesy of Dupuis along with Andy Molholt, who also doubles on keyboards.

If you’re a fan of the dark, smoky sound of the Silversun Pickups, you’ll find plenty to like here, even if Speedy Ortiz’s sound is generally cleaner-sounding.

But if you listen more closely to “Rabbit Rabbit,” the band’s fourth album, you’ll hear something far more interesting than your typical indie-rock release.

The rhythms on the album are complex. It seems like on every song, drummer Joey Doubek and bassist Audrey Zee Whitesides twist the backbeat into unpredictable shapes, adding an appealing, “where will they go next?” feel to the songs.

And Dupuis said that is exactly how she intended the rhythms of the songs to be.

“I think a lot of the rhythmic gestures that are part of Speedy are just things that I always like when I hear them,” Dupuis said. “I'm always very excited when a change in time signature surprises me, or when the phrase starts a different beat than it did the time before. Just little changes like that that keep you engaged across the song.”

For Dupuis, pushing a song to the limit is part of the fun.

“I've always really enjoyed trying to fit a lot of ideas into the structure of a pop song,” she said. “Frequently, my goal is: how much ground can we cover in terms of rhythm ,or more in terms of timbres, while keeping it under three-and-a-half minutes? So that's my challenge to myself; keep myself surprised, keep myself excited by what's coming around the corner in the song. And hope that people who like the same kinds of things that I do like this, too.”

Dupuis handed "Rabbit Rabbit's" songs over to an essentially new rhythm section for Speedy Ortiz. Doubek and Whitesides didn’t join the band until the end of the 2010s, and then thanks to the pandemic, weren’t really able to play together all that much — at least in the studio.

"We played a bunch of different kinds of things together and then lockdown happened," Dupuis explained. "So when I was starting to think about working on new Speedy material, the hope was that my bandmates would take the little kernel of what I started and make it more interesting. And that certainly happened here.”

The other striking thing about the “Rabbit Rabbit” album is Dupuis’ lyrical approach. Many of the songs on the album were written during the COVID-19 lockdown, and the extended quiet time stirred some traumatic memories for the singer/songwriter. Lyrics like “Don't wear a ponytail/If you can help it, don't go alone,” and “All the shapes you backed me into/An outline I cannot shake off,” speak of dark experiences.

“Like many of us, I chronically worked prior to the pandemic. I was always traveling and I just didn't have time to sit at home and think about anything like that," she explained. "So with the forced lockdown, I was suddenly seeing stuff come out in lyrics. I felt that I was writing through some childhood trauma that I had not put into lyrics or really talked much about before.”

Given the amount of time and passion that she poured into “Rabbit Rabbit,” which came out on Sept. 1, Dupuis said that playing the new songs live has been a wonderful experience.

“I'm really enjoying the live versions of these songs,” she said. “It's been a ton of fun so far and people already know the words.”

Speedy Ortiz plays New Brookland Tavern at 7 p.m. on Sept. 27. Tickets are $15. Foyer Red opens.