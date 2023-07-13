West Columbia's new music festival announces national headliner

WEST COLUMBIA — Three national headliners were announced for the city of West Columbia's inaugural Meeting Street Music Fest, slated for Sept. 16 on the 500–700 blocks of Meeting St.

The one-day, four-hour festival will feature three acts: The Reggie Sullivan Band, Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles and Meli’sa Morgan.

Morgan is an R&B recording artist who has released music since the '80s. One of her most notable songs is a cover of Prince's "Do Me Baby," which she released in 1985 and charted a year later.

The Reggie Sullivan Band is a local act that has toured nationally. The three-man group formed in 2012 and is anchored by front man Reggie Sullivan, who plays the stand-up bass.

Turnstiles is dedicated to all things Piano Man. The Billy Joel tribute brand formed in 2011 and is comprised of six members.

The festival will run from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 16 and feature local and regional bands, as well.