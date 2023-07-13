 Skip to main content
West Columbia's new music festival announces national headliner

Meeting St. Music Fest

West Columbia will host its first large music festival, which is free to attend, on Sept. 16, 2023. Provided

 City of West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA — Three national headliners were announced for the city of West Columbia's inaugural Meeting Street Music Fest, slated for Sept. 16 on the 500–700 blocks of Meeting St. 

The one-day, four-hour festival will feature three acts: The Reggie Sullivan Band, Billy Joel tribute band Turnstiles and Meli’sa Morgan. 

Morgan is an R&B recording artist who has released music since the '80s. One of her most notable songs is a cover of Prince's "Do Me Baby," which she released in 1985 and charted a year later. 

Reggie Sullivan.jpg

Reggie Sullivan

The Reggie Sullivan Band is a local act that has toured nationally. The three-man group formed in 2012 and is anchored by front man Reggie Sullivan, who plays the stand-up bass. 

Turnstiles is dedicated to all things Piano Man. The Billy Joel tribute brand formed in 2011 and is comprised of six members. 

The festival will run from 4-8 p.m. on Sept. 16 and feature local and regional bands, as well. 

