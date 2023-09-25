USC Symphony Orchestra opens season with accessible, eclectic night of 'Rhapsody in Blue'

On Sept. 28, the University of South Carolina Symphony Orchestra will open its 2023-2024 season with a concert featuring George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.”

The concert will also include the classic Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7,” and a contemporary piece by Adolphus Hailstork, “Song of the Magi.”

Scott Weiss, professor in the USC School of Music and conductor of the USC Orchestra, said that the pieces were chosen by asking USC faculty what they would like to play.

The season-opener will feature two soloists, USC oboe professor Hassan Anderson and USC piano professor Nick Susi.

"In both cases, as I usually do with soloists, the programming starts with, 'what would you like to play?’” Weiss said. “And then I plug in the gaps.”

The three pieces showcase diverse styles of music, which Weiss said is an important consideration for him, providing an opportunity to train students and draw audiences.

“My students are taking professional auditions. They want to be professional musicians, professional music teachers. And so it's important that they play a variety of music,” Weiss said. “It also becomes really important from an audience standpoint … I try to make sure that if our audience members are going to come hear 60-65 minutes of music, that it's not 65 minutes of the same.”

Julia Jacobsen, a fourth-year student studying violin performance, said she liked the variety of music, as it gave her an opportunity to play new pieces.

“I think there's a lot of excitement for the music that we're playing,” Jacobsen said. “‘Rhapsody in Blue’ has been a bucket-list piece for me for a while.”

Jacobsen said that her excitement for the pieces exceeded just checking off a list. “Song of the Magi” is a fairly unknown piece, written by a Black composer. Jacobsen said she appreciates that the piece exposes more people to the work of underrepresented composers.

“It underpins the Orchestra's mission to have more advocacy related issues discussed and pursued with these kinds of concerts,” Jacobsen said. “It's just one of those things that's really valuable, to plant the seed in students' heads early on to be advocates in the future.”

Holly Workman is a second-year doctoral student in violin performance and the concertmaster for the Symphony Orchestra. As concertmaster, Workman helps organize the string section, making decisions on smaller details like how specific musical phrases might be played or how to bow certain notes. She’s noticed that the Beethoven piece has been particularly challenging for some of the musicians due to its reputation.

“We have freshmen through third-year doctoral class, so for some of them it's their first time playing a Beethoven symphony, and I know that they kind of feel a little bit like ‘Oh, I'm gonna mess it up, it’s so important,'” Workman said.

Weiss and Jacobsen also mentioned the influx of newer students into the Orchestra. There are about 40 new people stepping into an 80-person Orchestra, Jacobsen said, and everyone has to get on the same page in a short amount of time.

“We are doing this concert on seven rehearsals, which is pretty much par for the course for us,” Weiss said. “The students show up in mid-to-late August, they take auditions, it's several days into the semester before we have our first rehearsal … getting it up and running is always the most challenging thing.”

Workman agreed that getting everyone accustomed to the rhythms of the Orchestra was challenging, but she was looking forward to the performance.

“I think there's a lot of space to just say ‘I'm completely unfamiliar with it, and I want to experience it,’” Workman said. “And I feel like when I talk to people in the audience who, maybe they're not very familiar, but they're just interested in it, they often have the best reactions to it.”

Along with playing in the Orchestra, Jacobsen also is the social media manager for the Symphony Orchestra and the Student Digital Marketing Coordinator for the School of Music. She’s involved in reaching out to the larger community, and is working on an honors thesis on what Orchestras can do to make the symphony more accessible.

Jacobsen said that she is primarily working on advertising on the USC campus and across Columbia, as many remain unaware that the concerts are offered. Jacobsen also encouraged viewing a symphony as a more low-key affair.

“We want them to be a more casual environment for audience members. Like, nobody has to dress up,” Jacobsen said. “Students who just had a full day of classes may not want to go to something like this if they have to go home and change. So, we’re definitely trying to bring in more people that way as well, just making it a more homey, welcoming environment.”

As they raced to their concert date, everyone was upbeat. Weiss emphasized the Orchestra’s talent, and said that he’s enjoyed watching the students come together over the past month.

“People really have a sense of belonging and investment in the Orchestra that I think is really palpable, and that has to be kindled. It has to be brought together at the beginning of every year. It doesn't just necessarily happen automatically,” Weiss said. “The most gratifying thing is to see that come together."

The USC Symphony Orchestra will perform "Rhapsody In Blue” on Sept. 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts. There will be a pre-show lecture at 6:45 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit kogercenterforthearts.com.