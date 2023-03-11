St. Pat's headliner Moon Taxi on their upcoming album, playing festivals

"Raise your glasses/To the classics," lead singer Trevor Terndrup will sing to a crowd of thousands at this year's annual St. Pat's in Five Points festival.

Moon Taxi, Nashville's indie rock band co-headlining the 41st iteration of the festival, just released the song with those lyrics, named "Classics." It’s an insanely catchy tune. It’s a pumping, arm-waving gem of a song that seems designed to draw in a crowd.

It’s perfect for a festival audience, in other words, which is handy, since Moon Taxi loves playing multi-act festivals like the St. Pat’s in Five Points festival.

“It’s just the perfect opportunity to turn on some new fans,” Terndrup said. “It’s the perfect opportunity to get out and play our celebratory music for folks that want to cut loose a little bit and forget about the woes of the world at least momentarily. I think that's why we thrive in those festival settings, is that the music is very celebratory and musically all-inclusive.”

Terndrup, who sings and plays guitar alongside the five-piece band, said the song is meant to convey nostalgia for the days of mix tapes and burned CDs and general sharing of musical passions.

“It’s about our high school years,” he said. “Listening to music and bonding with friends over music. And it’s also an ode to how music, if it hits you at that right time in your life, will always bring that wonderful feeling inside.”

“Classics” is a calling card for the band’s sixth full-length album, which will come out later this year. The first single off of the new album was an acoustic, bluegrass-style tune called “Evergreen” that’s a collaboration with acclaimed bluegrass guitarist Molly Tuttle. The two singles point to the band’s increased stylistic diversity. After all, no one would’ve predicted that Moon Taxi would take a bluegrass turn back when the band formed in Alabama in 2006. Or would they?

“I might have to dispute that, respectfully,” Terndrup told me. “We always had one or two acoustic-leaning songs on each album. Typically they’re towards the back half (of the albums). This time around, we led with that acoustic song because the collaboration with Molly was just so excellent that we wanted to put it out as soon as possible. We love the reception that it's had, and hopefully if Molly's not too busy will be able to play it with her one of these days.”

If you’ve seen Moon Taxi live before, the band’s stylistic experimentation won’t be new to you. Onstage, the group (Terndrup, lead guitarist Spencer Thomson, bassist Tommy Putnam, keyboardist Wes Bailey and drummer Tyler Ritter) tend to stretch their songs out and play with the structures, expanding their sound considerably.

Terndrup said the band is very aware of mixing accessibility with experimentation, particularly onstage.

Although their previous album, 2021’s “Silver Dream” tended to stick to tight, three-minute songs, Terndrup said that you can expect a lot more stretching out on their new album, a decision they made while they were on the road touring behind “Silver Dream” in the waning days of the pandemic.

“We didn't really experiment too much with the instrumental interludes on ‘Silver Dream,’” he said. “We wanted to keep the songs pretty trim, and pretty straightforward. And then we got to play these songs from the previous album live and we're like, ‘All right, we want to expand this section because it doesn't quite get there on its own. We need to let it marinate.’ So I think moving forward to the album that we're going to release this year, we really took that to heart and decided to expand in the studio as opposed to waiting for the live version.”

Terndrup was quick to add, however, that the band still keeps things relatively tight in a festival setting, which is still one of their favorite places to be.

“There could be a crowd that comes and goes,” he said. “So you always go for the pleasing moments in a festival setting because you want to keep that crowd there.”