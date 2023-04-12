Southern Exposure New Music Series ends season with Pulitzer Prize winner collaboration

Elvis Costello famously quipped that “writing about music is like dancing about architecture,” but not a whole lot of people write like Richard Powers, who will be in town partly because of exactly that.

The Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award winner has had a prolific and highly lauded career writing about all kinds of things, including his love of nature and classical music, which is at the heart of “A Forest Unfolding,” a music and literary collaboration that will be featured in the Southern Exposure New Music Series finale this Friday, April 14. Powers will also be speaking at the Open Book series on April 12 in the Capstone Building as well.

The story of the collaboration actually predates the piece — Powers had previously collaborated with his friends flutist Laura Gilbert and violist Jonathan Bagg, who run the Electric Earth Concert series, thanks to his 2006 novel "Orfeo," which is about a septuagenarian avant-garde composer.

“Powers has this amazing description of Messiaen's 'Quartet for the End of Time' (in that novel),” said Southern Exposure Associate Director David Garner, who is also one of the four composers of Forest. “It's just the most beautiful prose about listening to the piece and experiencing of the piece, and (Gilbert and Bagg) come in and read the excerpt in between each movement of the Quartet, and it was such a cool project.”

Years later following the publication of the arborist-themed "The Overstory" in 2018, Gilbert and Bagg again began working on his bigger and grander ideas with Powers that eventually became “A Forest Unfolding.”

Eventually incorporating four different writers — Powers, novelist Kim Stanley Robinson and the environmentalists Bill McKibben and Joan Maloof — who selected prose passages and poems on the relationships among people and trees to be read aloud and provide inspiration for four different composers — Melinda Wagner, Stephen Jaffe, Eric Moe and David K. Garner — who then set these texts in between the movements with musical connective tissue.

The piece “traces a narrative arc from human estrangement from nature to a glimpse of the endless cooperation that knits a forest together,” according to Powers’ program notes.

The collaboration was designed to follow suit, with multiple writers and composers working together to create a network of ideas and conversations around these themes in a fairly novel way.

“We had a long email thread where we just sort of tried to talk through what a co-composed would look like and how it would happen,” Garner recalls. The composers eventually agree to split up the work, with Wagner, Moe and Jaffe each composing separate movements with agreed-upon guiding themes while Garner would create the interstitial score.

“They sent me the music they wrote, and I then did my best to absorb and and think about those three together and then find ways to make connections (during the narration),” says Garner.

The performers of the piece will include baritone Thomas Meglioranza, members of Duke University’s Ciompi Quartet as well as members of the USC School of Music faculty in addition to Powers, Gilbert and Bagg.

Also on the program is Garner’s “Butte,” a direct response to Powers’ 2021 novel "Bewilderment."

“After I read 'The Overstory' and learned about powers, I read everything else and became a huge Powers fan,” explains Garner. “I was kind of working with ways to be more directly inspired by or to utilize aspects of the novel, but it's so emotionally powerful and just destroys you that I just kind of came to the idea that I just could write more of more of a reaction emotional reaction and meditation on those bigger sort of gut feelings around it.”

Fittingly given the collaborative and interdisciplinary theme of the marquee performance, poet and USC professor Nicola Waldron, Orangeburg-based visual artist Janet Kozachek and USC MFA student Mya Hubbard will also be featured in the USC School of Music Library as part of the evening’s offerings.