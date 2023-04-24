Singer/songwriter Rebekah Todd brings soulful style to Southern Sounds Music Festival

Centering a music festival around “Southern Sounds,” as the Koger Center for the Arts is doing with its new concert series on their outdoor Plaza stage beginning this Sunday, April 30, begs a host of questions about tradition and history, regionalism and politics, progress and conservatism.

And that’s before you even get to whether a guitar should be plugged in or not.

Fortunately, the inaugural lineup for the festival seems to establish a firm, exciting baseline for the series, with Columbia old-timey leaning duo Admiral Radio joining Charleston’s adventurous troubadour Lindsay Holler and North Carolina’s roots-soul powerhouse Rebekah Todd to create a forward-thinking, female-centered vision of the titular theme.

For Todd, who grew up, as she quips, “singing at an early age in a tambourine-beating Pentecostal church,” there’s a certain level of birthright to the notion of making “southern” music.

“(The idea of) ‘southern sounds’ is a beautiful metaphor for me,” Todd said. “(It’s) the sound of the summer heat rolling over miles of tobacco fields and cicadas singing in the breeze.”

And atmosphere and vibes are a big part of Todd’s creative approach. With an easily-recognizable and dynamic country-soul voice, the singer/songwriter is comfortable putting her tunes in a variety of contexts and sounds, from twangy shuffles to funk jams to spacey synths. She has dubbed her approach “Cosmic Soul Rock,” an update and a nod to the cult country-rocker Gram Parson’s counterculture vision of “Cosmic American Music.”

“I come from a classic rock background thanks to my father,” she explained. “I can’t help but lean towards (a little bit) of psychedelic rock and roll, as well as delta blues and soul.”

Todd, who has been playing professionally for over a decade, developed a rapport with audiences in the Southeast thanks to this expansive extrapolation of her Southern roots than won her fans in the jam band and jam band-adjacent world.

“It’s funny how the different scenes are still so close,” she said. “A lot of my music can be considered funk, and you wouldn’t guess it, but the funky New Orleans scene and the jamtronic Colorado scene are all very closely related and have close friendships. We all travel and hang out constantly.”

This interconnectedness is in part why Todd embraced some more synth and electronic elements on her latest album, 2022’s “Realign.” Working in the experimental folk-pop band Sylvan Esso’s Chapel Hill studio, Todd crafted an album that touched on some of that band’s progressive flourishes while incorporating plenty of the soul and funk earthiness which is her hallmark.

“I’m trying to step into the new era of music that is electronic and synth, while still staying true to my roots,” she said.

Someone fittingly, even as her music’s sound looks forward, the album is also a deeply rooted one, with many songs meditating and grieving the loss of her mother.

“The album was a portrait of where I was at that time in life, trying to stay afloat despite drowning in a long, deep well. Music was the light that pulled me out of that dark place.”

With one foot in the past and one in the present and future, Todd’s headlining spot for the Koger Center’s new series hopefully beckons a larger, inclusive theme of dynamic regional music from the Carolinas and beyond.