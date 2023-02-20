SC-born songwriter Patrick Davis returns for Columbia show: 'There's nothing like coming home'

Patrick Davis was bored and restless.

The musician, raised in Camden, S.C., had spent years in Nashville as a songwriter and had done well for himself. In the city at the heart of music, he’d written or co-written songs for dozens of successful artists, including Pat Green, Jimmy Buffett, Jewel and Robert Randolph.

But something was missing.

He missed the days of playing smaller shows in places like Columbia's Five Points. Davis might have made his name as a songwriter, but he longed for the days of performing live.

“When you get publishing deals and songs on the radio, and you make a little bit of money, it's easy to fall into a trap of forgetting what it was you initially enjoyed doing,” Davis said. “The world will tell you what success is, and you’ve got to remember what success is for yourself... I was definitely missing some happiness in my life that had always come about from playing live.”

When Davis found himself at this crossroads in Nashville nearly seven years ago, he decided to change his situation. Some people might have strapped on an acoustic guitar and hit the coffeehouse circuit, but Davis went about as far in the other direction as one can go.

He created a massive ensemble called the Midnight Choir, chock full of horns, guitars and vocalists. Depending on the performance, the Midnight Choir can be 10 to 13 members, often including Davis’ dad on lead guitar.

The band tackles everything from soft folk to country to Southern rock, with Davis at the center telling stories and playing his incisive, melodic songs, many of which helped fund the choir he's created.

“My career as a songwriter has gone well enough to where I could take on this kind of endeavor,” he said. “(It's) not an inexpensive situation, so you have to really be able to be able to make all those people happy, not just musically but also where they can pay their bills.”

Making the band happy musically is a priority too, though. During a typical Midnight Choir show, Davis makes sure to shine the spotlight on each member of the large ensemble.

“Musically speaking... I want to make sure everybody feels like they are appreciated,” Davis said. "(It's) sometimes hard in a big outfit like that. Everyone wants the final product to be wonderful and a beautiful painting, but you still want people to stand out.”

The ensemble is constantly shifting and evolving, but it’s almost always made up of musicians from South Carolina and Nashville, both of the places that Davis has called home. He also has a keen eye for the kind of musician that will fit in well with the rest of the Midnight Choir.

Davis described it as "the best of both worlds," pointing to multi-talented musicians with range in their performances like Grammy Award-wining Charleston jazz group Ranky Tanky's Charlton Singleton on the trumpet and his father on guitar.

“(Singleton) is as talented as anybody in the world when it comes to taking solos, but he can also lay back and just write incredible parts for the horn section... and when I get my dad to play, he can sit back and let me tell a story and then if I say, ‘Hey Dad, crank it up,’ he can crank it up," Davis said.

Davis and the Midnight Choir will bring their infectious big-band sound to the Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College on Friday, Feb. 24, and it’s far more than just another stop on tour. Davis said he’s thrilled to be back in his old home state, some 30 minutes or so from where he grew up.

“It's always great coming back home,” he said. “When you're fortunate enough to do what us musicians do, which (is) travel all the time, we go to some cool places. But there's nothing like coming home.”

Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir

Feb. 24. $40. Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College. 7300 College St., Irmo. harbisontheatre.org.