Over 25 years in, Drive-by Truckers are still forging different kind of Southern rock legacy

When the Free Times caught up with Drive-by Truckers frontman Patterson Hood, whose group is set to play this Sunday, April 23 at the Senate, he was unboxing the then unannounced reissue of his band’s seminal 2004 album The Dirty South.

The record is the last of a trio of albums that cemented the band’s legacy as punk-tinged southern rock storytellers, breaking the mold by masterfully pairing righteously loud guitars with history-minded literary detail and a sharply progressive perspective. Aside from Hood, guitarist Mike Cooley is also a primary songwriter, as well as Jason Isbell in the period from 2001 to 2006.

"I’m really excited about it,” Hood said. He's carved out a reputation for being gregarious both on-stage and off. “As a band, we've generally prided ourselves on looking forward, and not back. But (putting this together) has been really cool.”

Billed as a “special director’s cut edition” of the album, the reissue reinstates the original sequence of the album as the band intended, making it a more complete concept album and a kind of follow-up to their 2001 breakthrough Southern Rock Opera. Hood also recut vocals on two tracks he was never happy with, wrote new liner notes, and each of the three songwriters (including Isbell) gives a track-by-track rundown.

Despite this reissue and the recent release of an Isbell-featured live show from 2006, Hood is right that the Truckers have very much not devolved into a legacy act. Their Trump-era output has been critically lauded and seems to have rekindled their creative juices.

But last year’s Welcome to Club XIII seemed to auger in a new kind of reflective space for the band. Featuring tales from their early days playing to nearly empty clubs as well as character studies of the kinds of folks who were around at the time, the record often feels like a look back at the young men who made Southern Rock Opera in the first place.

“It probably is the most like Southern Rock Opera or The Dirty South than anything we've done since,” Hood said, noting that it looks back a lot on the 1990s while the earlier records were very much about the 1970s and 1980s, respectively.

Excepting that consciously conceptual effort, though, Hood maintains that he and Mike Cooley never discuss shared themes or subjects, even though have an uncanny ability to being writing about similar things (like the legacy of Sheriff Bufford on The Dirty South or immigration and racism on 2016’s American Band).

“We've all got kids now, we have kids that are the age that Cooley and I were when we started playing together,” Hood pointed out. “So we see our kids doing the things that we did and maybe we were lucky enough to have lived through yourself, and then seeing it happen to people that you love the most of anything in the world. I think that influenced both of our songwriting on (the record).”

As vital as their work continues to be, Hood knows that many fans still consider those early 2000s records the band’s peak, even if it was a hellacious time period for the band, full of infighting and label drama. There is a bit of economic sense and fan service to The Dirty South reissue, even if there is a true artistic reason behind the move.

“It's funny because the band now is a stronger unit as a band than it's ever been,” he said, with a lineup that hasn’t changed since 2012. “We’re really at an all-time high, on a musical level and a personal level. It’s been pretty magical.”