One little scream to end the night: Pool Kids comes to Columbia

The last year in the life of the Florida band Pool Kids has been a fascinating one. It's a period that’s seen them release both their self-titled second album and a fascinating new EP that shows a different side of the band.

Let’s get a couple of things out of the way up front: Pool Kids are often identified as “math rock,” which is characterized by complex, atypical rhythmic structures, odd time signatures and extended chords. They also get tagged with the “emo” identifier, a genre known for emotional, often confessional lyrics and punk-inspired music.

The fact is, the music they made on their 2022 album does have some of those characteristics. The spiraling riff and stop-start time signature of songs like "That’s Physics, Baby,” definitely references math-rock. And the lyrics for “Conscious Uncoupling” — “I never want to see that stupid look on your face again,” for example — are pure emo.

But Pool Kids’ music is far more interesting than either of those genres can be on their own. They might play complex rhythms, but they’re never afraid of an anthemic, catchy melody. And there’s a fire-and-ice dynamic to singer/multi-instrumentalist Christine Goodwyne’s voice that makes her performances spellbinding. Song to song, you never know if you’re going to hear a low-key murmur or an aggressive, angry shout.

Pool Kids has a sound that is both airy and tight, blending progressive rock with stadium-sized choruses. And it requires a great deal of work to get it just right.

“We're pretty locked in,” Christine Goodwyne said. “We don't have a lot of room for experimenting, which I don't think we would even want to do anyway. But it’s very precise. We decide ahead of time what we're going to be doing.”

However, Goodwyne freely admitted she can understand why people often identify the band as “emo” or “math rock” or both.

“I see why people throw those words around a lot, so I don't fault them for that. But we feel like our sound goes beyond that,” she said. "If you actually sit and listen to our whole record, we feel like there are lots of other genres floating around in there, and that it’s a lot more than just an emo album.”

Goodwyne went a bit further with her view on the band’s music, pointing out that last year’s album was a significant development in their sound.

"It evolved in a really big way because our first record was just me and (drummer) Caden Clinton. So it sounds very bare bones when you listen to it,” she said. "But then we finally found our permanent bassist (Nicolette Alvarez) and our permanent guitarist (Andy Anaya). So it was four brains going into it instead of two, and I just think it really shows that the sound is much bigger.”

We would be remiss, however, if we didn’t mention the band’s just-released new EP, “Pool Kids/Pool.”

The EP contains introspective, but still largely characteristic, songs — the band remakes their own “Talk To Much” and “Arm’s Length” along with a new song, “No Stranger."

The second half of the EP will make you wonder if you somehow switched albums by mistake. These songs are all unrelenting, brutal thrash metal, featuring both Goodwyne and Alvarez screaming their guts out over corrosive riffs and punishing tempos. Those last three songs, recorded under the simple band name “Pool,” are as shocking as an ice-water bath.

So where, exactly, did this sound come from? As it turns out, it’s an extension of a years-old April Fool’s Day prank.

“We put out a hardcore song and jokingly said, ‘We're done making the music we normally make; we're going to be a hardcore band now,'” Goodwyne said.

As it turns out, though, Pool Kids is actually a pretty good hardcore band.

“It actually went pretty well, even though we saw it as a joke,” she said. “And people have been asking us ever since to make more ‘Pool’ songs."

That's why "Pool Kids/Pool" is an EP that's split down the middle. "Half of it's going to be hardcore stuff and the rest of it was going to be us," Goodwyne explained.

Goodwyne is quick to point out that you shouldn’t expect to hear any of those hardcore songs at the band’s New Brookland Tavern show on July 24th.

“We actually have not been playing any of them live,” she said. “We knew that we couldn’t blow our voices out on tour. I give them one little scream at the end of the night. One good 'BLEH' and that's all they get."