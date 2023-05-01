Nashville’s The Vegabonds bring seasoned Southern Rock to Rosewood Crawfish festival

Regardless of how you feel about crustaceans pulled from the Gulf, it’s hard to deny the appeal of the Rosewood Crawfish Festival, which hosts its 15th annual rendition of the event this Saturday, May 6.
Even after it moved off its titular boulevard in favor of the more spacious South Carolina State Fair Grounds, the festival still boasts the best parts of the year to be outdoors in Columbia (early May), a fun, distinctive food draw, and, somewhat under-ratedly, a musical lineup that sets the vibe.
Case in point, the top-card draws for the 2023 edition are singer/songwriter Edwin McCain — of the '90s rootsy power ballads and South Carolina native son bonafides — and Nashville-via-Auburn, Alabama’s The Vegabonds. While McCain is a natural fit as homegrown favorite, The Vegabonds typify the kind of affable roots-rock outfits that the festival has quietly made a defining aspect of what makes it gives an all-around, all-ages appeal.
The band leans heavily into a punchy Southern rock-style that worships at the altar of Tom Petty and the Allman Brothers, but with a modern twist that nods to both contemporary country and indie and alternative twang while being beholden to neither. An excellent example of the band’s idiosyncratic approach is their sleek, classic rock-minded cover of MGMT’s 2007 hit “Kids,” a collaboration with Futurebird founding member Daniel “Womz” Womack.
“I think we just like to keep it fresh,” offered frontman Daniel Allen about the collaboration and the band’s varied sounds. “We don't want to be boxed in, playing only Music Row-type songs, leaning only country or only playing love songs. “We are five different guys with five different musical influences.”
He also notes that the band, which was formed while its members were enrolled at Auburn University, was forged in the fire of the “SEC fraternity/sorority circuit,” which means they necessarily played to the crowd with a varied repertoire.
“You have to remember at these bar shows that we did starting out, we were playing for hours a night,” he said. “You kind of throw the kitchen sink at people. Is it gonna be country? Is it gonna be rock? Is it going to be indie? We played it all.”
And although the band would seem to have been leaning more acutely into their commercial country potential with their move to Nashville–their sound is not too dissimilar from bands like Old Dominion or Brothers Osborne, who have made forays into the world of Music Row–Allen says The Vegabonds have always maintained their independent spirit.
“I do see the benefit in being on Music Row and writing a number one song,” said Allen, who notes that he is a “songwriter at heart” and loves doing co-writes that are de riguer in the scene.
“But as far as The Vegabonds go, we are more independent, Southern rock band. We kind of live in country, because we're all from Alabama. I mean, I’m a singer, I can't get away from my southern accent. It's where we all came from, but we lean more rock than country.”
And Allen is rightly proud of how the band, now in its 14th year and having weathered the pandemic, has charted its own course.
“We kind of built our fan base through doing private shows at all these (SEC) schools and from there, took it into the bars in town and these college town and continued to grow the fan base,” he said. “Now we’re in the theaters in these tons, sometimes even doing two nights, and we’re still going strong.”