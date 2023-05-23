Lo-fi music duo Elka Bong joins Columbia's Tom Law for show in the heart of Five Points

Once upon a time, there was an experimental music duo from Chester, N.Y., called Elka Bong.

Their music was difficult to describe, but we'll try — imagine turning an AM radio dial up and down, hearing static, odd frequency noises and snatches of sound. The tracks they construct are almost antithetical to normal music itself; you won’t hear choruses or verses or even rhythms, just odd, instinctive noise that might be called ambient music, if it wasn’t so unsettling.

There’s a rootlessness to their music that allows it to almost drift by in a cloud of seemingly random bloops and bleeps and static. And yet there’s something compelling about it. One listens to their music and wonders what’s going to happen next in these abstract soundscapes.

Recently, Elka Bong, the duo of Al Margolis and Walter Wright, teamed up with Tom Law, a musician with roots in Columbia. Law once ran the late, lamented Conundrum Music Hall.

Together, the three men teamed up for the aptly named “Tomka Bong” album, which came out in January of last year. On this album, the three men each recorded tracks separately for the release’s four tracks, creating something entirely new that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

If you’ve heard any of Elka Bong’s music before, you’ll instantly recognize some of their hallmark elements, but Law and his laptop bring a new level of eccentricity to the mix.

Law, who left Columbia in 2018 and now lives in Chester, N.Y., as well, said he went into the Tomka Bong project without a lot of information.

“I was actually unclear as to the concept,” Law said. "I didn’t listen to their tracks as I played mine, but it all turned out pretty well. It was all remote. We didn’t sit in the same room to do the composition, but I was really pleased with it.”

Actually, for Law, the less information he has before he plays, the better. He’s a huge fan of improvisational music.

“My life these days is pretty much split between improv and experimental music and early baroque and Renaissance music,” he told Free Times. “I enjoy them both fairly equally. And it’s a lot of fun to go from one to the other. It’s just fun to be able to play in both worlds.”

In fact, all three men were so happy with the results of the Tomka Bong collaboration that they decided to do a tour, which they’re calling the Weird Yoga tour.

“I told them that it reminded me of something you might listen to for some weird yoga,” Law said. “I’d said it would be fun to be able to play together more often and try to develop this into something. Walter wrote back and said, ‘Ok, East Coast Weird Yoga tour,’ and I thought 'OK, great,' And that was all of the thought process that went into that.”

For this tour, which brings the group to Columbia’s 711 Saluda this Friday, May 26, the trio will have a performance artist, CillaVee, with them, who will be improvising movements as well as vocals. It’s an adventurous lineup and Law is happy to point out that they have no idea what they’ll be playing from night to night.

“Every show will be much different,” Law said. “We don’t have any unifying concept that we’re building on, or a unifying theme. We’re kind of antithetical to the whole idea. So you just work with things as they happen and they’re always going off in different directions, and you just don’t really have expectations, you just work with what happens.”

Law will be pulling double-duty at the 711 Saluda show, reuniting with his old band The Occupants, plus saxophonist Ben Eidson, for a little pre-headliner improv.

“I’m excited beyond belief,” Law said of his return to Columbia. “I’ve progressed enormously since the last time anybody heard me down there.... I’m looking forward to that, I’ve never played with Ben before. I’ve met him a couple of times, but I think people are going to enjoy it, I know I’m going to have a lot of fun, and I think it’s going to be a really good show.”