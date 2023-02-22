Lil Wayne to perform at Columbia's Township Auditorium

Iconic rapper Lil Wayne is coming to Columbia April 23 at the Township Auditorium, the music venue announced on Twitter.

Wayne, whose last trip to Columbia in 2017 resulted in a canceled concert over a security dispute and a lawsuit, will come back to the city as a part of his "Welcome to tha Carter" tour. He originally announced dates for the tour on Instagram Jan. 31.

As an artist with a stack of awards and nominations, he's made an impact on the genre over his two decades-plus career. His varied and multi-album discography features hits, an uncanny ability for lyricism and artfully touching songs, which address his experiences with violence, family and love.

On Feb. 3 of this year, Lil Wayne accepted the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective’s Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

The artist has managed to continue to make high-charting music, even after threatening retirement in 2018. His tour is named after a series of albums entitled “Tha Carter,” with the most recent album “Tha Carter V.” The album has a number of features, including Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Nicki Minaj and Post Malone.

In 2017, Lil Wayne was set to perform alongside other artists at Colonial Life Arena, but left the performance, refusing to go through security and ultimately canceled the concert. Refunds were issued to concert-goers after the rapper's performance was called off.

Wayne has spent time in prison, fought regular legal battles, struggled with epilepsy, started his own record label and even received a presidential pardon from President Donald Trump.

Suffice to say, Lil Wayne is a big name to come to the the Township, joining other famous artists like Bob Dylan, Old Crow Medicine, The Temptations and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. He'll precede comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, who have performed at the venue as well, when they return there on Oct. 14.

Tickets for the rapper are available Feb. 24 online and at Township's box office. More information is available at thetownship.org.