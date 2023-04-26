Koger Center of Arts will host free music festival emphasizing southern sounds

If you are a live music lover on a budget, or just looking for something to do outdoors in the city this month, Koger Center’s Southern Sounds Music Festival on Sunday, April 30th has you covered.
The concert will take place at Koger Center for the Arts’s outdoor Plaza Stage from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Entry to the event is free. The festival will be the first of many Sunday evening concerts from the Center’s upcoming summer season programming, according to a press release.
The outdoor festival will feature performances by Lindsay Holler, Rebekah Todd and Admiral Radio. These acts together have over 600 followers on Spotify and 1,600 on Instagram.
Becca Smith, one half of Admiral Radio and a Columbia native, said the duo are excited to perform for the first time on the Center’s outdoor stage.
“That's such an asset for our community here and we're excited to see how that grows,” Smith said.
Smith said the group were excited to share the stage with the other acts performing and that the audience can expect some new music the band has been recently working on.
Holler said she and her band were also planning on debuting new material at the festival.
“We’re finishing up recording a new record, so this show is a great opportunity to take some of our new songs out of the studio and onto the stage,” she said.
Rebekah Todd also said she was excited for the outdoor gig.
“(I) am a summer girl at heart,” she said. “Being from Wilmington, NC, I welcome the heat.”
Todd said she will perform cuts from her most recent album “Realign” as well as some covers.
“This is my first time at the Koger Center and I can’t wait to perform as well as hang out with some of my favorites, Admiral Radio,” Todd said.
The Plaza Stage had its grand opening in September 2022 and is still a work in progress, Nate Terracio, Director of the Koger Center, said. The stage itself and surrounding landscaping is complete, and electricity is currently being added for the stage to be able to host larger performances.
When complete, the stage will host free outdoor concerts throughout the summer and fall, Terracio said. The Southern Sounds Free Music Festival will serve as a prelude to that series, he said.
The outdoor Plaza stage will continue to host concerts as the Koger Center’s main indoor auditorium has its seats replaced throughout the summer, Terracio said. These will be supplemented by concerts in the Center’s lobby.
The free tickets will remove the financial barrier from potential patrons, he said.
“We want to make sure that audiences can attend a show at the Koger Center without having to worry about affordability,” he said. “We also believe that providing these events on a consistent basis is key for our impact on Columbia’s cultural landscape and the growth of arts appreciation here altogether.”
Attendees will be expected to bring their own blanket or chair for seating, Terracio said in a press release. Merchandise from the featured artists will be available for purchase, as well as food options from Dae’s Delicious Dogs and drinks from Horseshoe Catering.