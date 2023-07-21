'I was in the trenches': 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' pack out The Nick

When I arrived, the Nickelodeon Theater was already buzzing with anticipation. Mixed in with older couples and military veterans, there were shocks of pink and carefully coordinated outfits.

In 30 minutes, the first screening of “Oppenheimer” would begin. Thirty minutes after that, “Barbie.”

Although the films didn't officially open until July 21, on July 20 people packed into the Nickelodeon Theater to see early screenings of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer."

Responding to the “Barbenheimer” memes that joked about the release of two widely different films at once, The Nick scheduled the films for a double feature, where audiences could choose which film they wanted to see first.

Skyler Allen and Liz Adams were waiting for their double feature to begin. Like me, they had chosen to see “Oppenheimer” first, then “Barbie," because they wanted to end on a lighter note.

“It's the natural order of things," Adams said. "You start with ‘Oppenheimer’ and then you go to ‘Barbie.’”

Adams had been influenced by “Barbenheimer” Tiktok trends, while Allen said she was a regular attendee at The Nick who had been anticipating these movies for a while. Her expectations for both were set very high.

“I feel like I'm gonna cry at both movies,” Allen said. “It looks very visually enticing and the color palette looks so beautiful for both of the films. They're just so vastly different, but they're both so carefully done… I feel like I'm gonna be really overwhelmed.”

After talking with Allen and Adams, I went to get my small popcorn, where I spotted two women in bright pink. Monica Damon and Kaitlyn Shealy were also here for an “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” double feature. They had decided to go all in with their outfits, with Damon wearing a “beach Barbie” look and Shealy wearing a pink jumpsuit.

“We decided that we were going to totally dress up," Shealy said. "I actually went to Goodwill yesterday and got this, and decided I was going to be Malibu Barbie from the '70s.”

On why they decided to do the double feature, Damon put it simply: “For the memes.”

“I was considering just coming to see ‘Barbie’ and I was like, 'No, I have to go see it on opening night,'" Damon said. "I have to see both of them at the same time because everything on Twitter has just been so funny about it.”

At this point, I saw how crowded the lobby was getting and decided to take my seat for “Oppenheimer.” Looking out at the crowd, in addition to some people in Barbie gear, I saw many older people and some dads with their sons, preparing to watch the three-hour movie. I talked to the people sitting in front of me, Sandra Roseborough and John Glenn, who were just at The Nick to see “Oppenheimer.”

“We’re military, so we’re into military movies,” Roseborough said. “I’ve been reading up on it, and I wanted to come tonight as opposed to tomorrow because I wanted to see the first showing.”

We chatted for a bit, but soon the lights dimmed and the audience sat back to watch.

I thought I knew what “Oppenheimer” was about, but the film still left me reeling. It was dense, covering decades of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life, from his years as a student and his time as a professor to the Manhattan Project, what he’ll always be remembered for. The weight of that project — America's top-secret mission to build the atomic bomb during World War II — is heavy. The film deals with the bomb's effects on America, the scientific community and Oppenheimer himself.

The film was incredibly tense. Sometimes the sound would drop out, prolonging the explosion that we knew was coming, or a blinding light would flash, simulating the light of the bomb. While you could Google the results of the Trinity Test, Oppenheimer’s life and its risks are realized in such a compelling way that makes the film worth watching.

When the film ended, it seemed like the entire theater let out long-held breath. The mood was contemplative. Then we walked into the lobby and entered a different world.

Almost everyone was in pink. Loud, electric pink. The 9 p.m. showing of “Barbie" was sold out, and everyone came dressed for Barbieland. And rather than the hushed anticipation that preceded “Oppenheimer,” everyone in the lobby seemed to be yelling across the tiny space, bouncing off the walls with energy.

Maddox Addy, Eudora Jackman, AJ Durden and Dante Thomas had just arrived for “Barbie,” a movie they had looked forward to for months, when I approached them. Jackman said that despite the overwhelming marketing, she never got tired of "Barbie."

“We've seen the promo. We've seen the looks,” Jackman said. “I'm not sick of it because at the end of the day, I was playing with Barbies. I was there. I was in the trenches, making those Barbies beat each other up.”

The group all wore pink, from Jackman’s half-blonde, half-pink hair to Thomas’ preppy polo-and-sweater look. Durden, who wore handmade earrings and brought a phone purse, said that preparing her outfit was easy because she loves to dress in this style.

“This is just kind of how I dress anyway, to be honest. I bring this phone purse out on a regular weekday, wherever I'm going, so I had a lot of fun outfits to choose from,” Durden said. “I'm definitely a pink, hyper-feminine person, so I enjoy seeing other people dress up like this too.”

As they discussed their relationships to Barbie, the friends all spoke of their nostalgia for the Mattel doll. Addy said that the relationship people have with Barbie is so specific, compared to other toys.

“There are proposals for a bunch of other Mattel-themed toy movies and I don't think that those will be as successful because Barbie is very unique,” Addy said. “There's something that touches a large audience in wanting to be this larger than life, can-do-anything woman, for all genders.”

That larger-than-life presence is what made “Barbie” a must-see event, as was clear by the talkative crowd packing the theater. As the lights dimmed, Thomas summed up his excitement for “Barbie” as a culminating moment.

“I had to see ‘Barbie,'" Thomas said. "I mean, I grew up watching the movies, why wouldn’t I come?”

While “Oppenheimer” immediately created a somber tone, “Barbie” had the opposite effect. The theater was roaring with laughter within the first few minutes. The Greta Gerwig-directed flick is self-aware, but not afraid to have fun with fantastic musical numbers and absolutely incredible costumes. It’s about the struggles of being a woman, but it’s also about the beauty and struggles of just being alive. And all of this wrapped up in jokes about discontinued dolls and what it means for Ken’s job to just be “beach.”

Watching “Barbie” was a communal experience. Reactions, whether laughter or gasps, were loud. People whispered to their friends, riffing off jokes made seconds earlier. At one moment, the entire theater was swept up into applause. Everyone was feeding off the strange energy of the movie and sharing their excitement.

When the movie ended, people hesitated before leaving the theater, not quite ready to leave Barbieland. When I returned to the lobby, I saw the flood of pink-clad people posing for pictures. Once it passed, the theater was quiet.

I caught up with Coraline Taylor, a front-of-house team member and shift lead at the Nick, after the Main Street venue cleared out. She's been excited for this event for months, and said she loves the creativity and passion that “Barbenheimer” has inspired for people seeing these movies.

“The best part of this is the amount of creative influence that the ‘Barbie’ movie and the ‘Barbenheimer’ idea, in general, has brought, because you get so many unique combos of people showing up,” Taylor said. “The idea of ‘Barbenheimer' was not created by (Hollywood). The idea of ‘Barbenheimer' was quite literally created by fans of film at heart.”

As the night came to a close, Taylor reflected that for the year she’s worked at the Nick, “Barbenheimer” weekend was already shaping up to be the biggest crowd she’s seen. Despite the stress, she said that working through this has been exciting.

“We've been calling it, basically, our Super Bowl," Taylor said. "It's been very much, 'this is like the moment we've been training for.'"

The "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" double feature continues at The Nick from July 20 to 22.