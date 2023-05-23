Here's what the owners of New Brookland Tavern see for the future of their latest space

There are a lot of potential reasons why the owners of West Columbia’s New Brookland Tavern decided to open a new space a few doors down from their longtime location on State Street.

Perhaps, they saw some sort of change in Columbia’s music scene that required a new venue. Or perhaps they had visions of owning multiple successful bars.

The truth is actually a lot less dramatic and a lot more multifaceted, owners said.

The origins of The Attic Lounge begin with Justin Osborne, lead singer and songwriter for the popular Charleston band SUSTO, the venue's booker and promotions guy Carlin Thompson said.

“We basically ran into kind of an issue with New Brookland where we had a date with Justin from SUSTO that we wanted to do but we had something booked already,” Thompson said. “We don’t want to pass up doing a show with Justin; we have a long-time relationship with Justin.”

The need for a space for Osborne to play in, paired with the fact that the team had been contemplating a new space anyway, led to the big decision.

“We already had the idea of doing something else on the side,” Thompson said. “We had also had an issue with some touring bands wanting green rooms. So our main concerns were that we needed a green room for New Brookland, and we wanted to have another spot where we could do some smaller shows or do some smaller entertainment in general, and maybe do something different from New Brookland. That’s where we had the idea, and the spot next door where we were looking at became available for lease. It was kind of a good opportunity, and we pounced on it immediately.”

Thus, The Attic Lounge was born.

There’s one room at the lounge that will be used as a green room, which is a waiting space for performers, for touring bands playing at New Brookland Tavern, but there’s also plenty of room for a bar and event space.

And, “event space” is the operative phrase here, not “concert venue.”

Yes, musicians will play shows at The Attic Lounge, but Thompson, a co-owner of the new space, has much more in mind.

“A lot of people have kind of labelled it already as a venue,” he said. “But we’re not trying necessarily to go the route of it being just a venue... We’re calling it a lounge because it will have normal operation hours. It’ll be more of a laid-back, chill environment for people to hang out at, and we will do some solo acoustic stuff, or small bands playing there, but we’ll also be doing comedy, drag shows, and so on. There are a lot of good artists in Columbia that, while they might not be able to pack out New Brookland, could thrive in another environment.”

Thompson said he hopes that The Attic Lounge can attract a new crowd who might have been intimidated or just plain wrong about what New Brookland Tavern is, or at least is perceived to be.

“There is kind of a generalized idea of what everybody in Columbia thinks New Brookland is, based on how long it’s been around,” he said. “People label it as a ‘rock’ or ‘metal’ club, even though we book all genres. There are some people who are automatically turned off by New Brookland. So we’re giving another option.”

There’s also an apartment complex across the street from NBT that the owners have their eye on as a customer base.

“We get a lot of people that come here from those apartments where their biggest issue is when they walk in there, we’ve got a show going on,” Thompson said. “So they don’t want to be in a loud environment. Their first instinct is to walk over to State Street (Pub), where you have to have a membership to get in. So our thought is that if we offer another spot for them that offers craft beer or coffee or tea or non-alcoholic stuff, we can cover all bases. It gives them another option for somewhere that’s laid back, quiet, a place for them to just hang out and have a beer and talk to friends and not have to worry about a loud band playing all the time or going to some place they can’t get into because they don’t have a membership.”

But it’s not just about having extra space for a green room or a place for a different demographic. Thompson wants The Attic Lounge to serve a purpose in Columbia.

“There’s not a whole lot of places in Columbia for comedy stuff and drag shows too. The drag scene is definitely a growing scene in the area over the last year, so we definitely want to give them another option as well.”