Here's what headliner Anthony de Mare brings to this year's Southeastern Piano Festival

Every summer, the week-long Southeastern Piano Festival rolls in to Columbia an incredible number of ivory-tickling virtuosos for dazzling performances, day and night.

And although the week tends to center around Friday's Arthur Frazer International Piano Competition (itself a spectacle, running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the USC Recital Hall June 16), the marquee headliners are always a chance to take stock of the diverse approaches and philosophies that exist in the classical piano world.

One of the marquee headliners this year, Anthony de Mare, who performs Wednesday, June 14 at the USC Recital Hall, is a particularly fascinating and riveting example.

A youthful virtuoso in the 1980s who was part of the New York City-based Young Concert Artists and the winner of multiple international piano competitions, de Mare’s love of creative, nontraditional approaches to the piano found a haven in the Center for Contemporary Music at the University of Buffalo, where he studied under Yvar Mikhashoff, Paul Jacobs, Leo Smit and Isabelle Yalkovsky Byman.

“(Mikhashoff) was bringing guest composers and performers from all over the world (to the Center),” de Mare said. “There was so much additional knowledge and experience that I gained just by being exposed to all of that in the years that I spent there.”

The pianist also credits his mentor for inspiring him to get more eclectic in his programming — both by mixing contemporary pieces in amid standard repertoire and by bringing all his creative juices. This, in a way, is what led to de Mare’s pioneering work in speak-singing over top of his instrument and also spearheading an entire canon of piano transcriptions and reimaginings of musical theater giant Stephen Sondheim.

“I have always been very intrigued by the composers or pianists who have transcribed works for piano,” he said, citing both the work of Liszt in revitalizing works by Mendelssohn and Verdi as well as the 20th century composers who transcribed songs by George Gershwin and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

Sondheim, however, would be a different challenge to transcribe thanks to his use of polyphony and famously intricate and angular melodies. The pianist carried the idea for doing transcriptions for years before being able to fully realize the project.

Entitled “Liasons: Re-Imagining Sondheim from the Piano,” was a landmark commissioning, performance and recording project that ultimately paired 50 different composers from across the musical spectrum (pop, jazz, classical, contemporary) and created a body of Sondheim’s work fit for concert hall.

“I used the word ‘reimagining’ because we wanted the composers to actually be very creative with the works,” said de Mare, who received Sondheim’s blessing for the project. “He did ask that the essence of the piece be retained, the melodic and harmonic material; however, he understood that the structure of the piece was going to change, that composers would be shifting the form or structure of the song in order to become an instrumental piece.”

That project quickly proved popular to both funders and presenters, and expanded over several years to include 20, then 36, then 50 works, with a recording compiled on ECM Records released in 2015.

“There was a lot of integrity built into the project, because all of these composers had either been secretly influenced by Sondheim's work, or have openly admired it over the years,” de Mare said. “Every single piece ended up being a sort of a perfect marriage between the original material and the (new) composer’s own style. So when you hear a piece, if you are familiar with that composer’s music, you definitely recognize their style.”

This means some pieces feature fairly direct transcription, but others are more broadly reimagined and even include electronics and non-traditional interpretations of the original compositions.

While the Liasons project is still very much alive in de Mare’s current touring schedule and creative impulses, the Wednesday Southeastern Piano Festival will also include a performance of Frederic Rzewski’s "De Profundis." Based on the writings of Oscar Wilde, it is what de Mare considers his signature piece and the one that birthed his distinctive speak-singing pianist approach.

“I just feel the piece is such a seminal, important work that, to this day, makes an important and vital social statement,” he said. “It will be very different from the first half of the program, like two completely different sides of my performing style. I feel this is important for audiences who normally may not be as exposed to a lot of this (type of music).”