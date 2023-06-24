Here are the most anticipated concerts in Columbia this year

Columbia has no shortage of concert venues — from large arenas that host top-40 names to small, grungy dive bars where local bands make a name for themselves — and there are a lot of popular acts coming to town over the next six months. Get your Google calendars ready, because we’re laying out some of the biggest, and best, shows coming to town over the second half of 2023.

JULY

Anthony Hamilton

Township Auditorium: July 15

Few soul singers out there are as smooth or as versatile as Anthony Hamilton. He was active on the R&B music scene even before his second album, 2003’s "Coming From Where I’m From," went platinum. And that’s him singing on Nappy Roots smash single “Po’ Folks,” which was nominated for a Grammy award in 2002. He also toured with D’Angelo in 2000 as a backup singer. But it’s on his own solo albums where he truly shines as a genre-spanning producer, songwriter and vocalist. He even brought in country veteran Vince Gill and blues phenom Gary Clark, Jr. for his 2016 album “What I’m Feelin.’” His live show is legendarily tight, and you can expect Hamilton to cut loose with his stunning voice during his Township Auditorium performance. Visit thetownship.org for show info and ticket prices.

AUGUST

Clint Black

Township Auditorium: August 11

There was a time in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s when Clint Black was positively inescapable on country music radio. His triple-platinum debut album, “Killin’ Time” was one of the most critically acclaimed albums of the year, and Black just seemed to go from strength to strength for the next few years, scoring hits like “Lovin’ Blind,” “Where Are You Now?” “When My Ship Comes In,” and many, many more. Black isn’t quite as white-hot as he used to be, but his back catalog is hard to beat and his combination of honky-tonk grit and Nashville polish is still just right. Visit thetownship.org for show info and ticket prices.

SEPTEMBER

Soulja Boy

The Senate: September 9

Rap is really the one genre where you can get away with repeatedly mentioning your own name during a song, and Georgia rapper Soulja Boy did it with style on his mega-hit 2007 single “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” The song launched the hip-hopper into the stratosphere, charting at #1 on the “Billboard” charts for seven weeks. Soulja Boy has gone independent in recent years, but he’s released an avalanche of albums, giving him more than 20 records to choose from when he performs live. But let’s face it, we’re all going to this show to hear “Crank That (Soulja Boy).” Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for show info and ticket prices.

Mt. Joy

Township Auditorium: September 14

The Philadelphia indie-rock band Mt. Joy has earned their fan base the hard way — playing hundreds of shows between 2016 and today. Along the way, the band has developed an interesting sound that blends folk, blues, alt-rock and Americana, whatever that word means these days. It’s a style that translates extremely well to the live stage. Visit thetownship.org for show info and ticket prices.

Noah Cyrus

The Senate: September 15

The younger sister of Miley Cyrus, the mega-pop-star whose transition from Disney Channel Hannah Montana stardom was nothing if not eventful, has branched out on her own in the last few years, releasing top-40 break-up songs. The 23-year-old will be at The Senate on September 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thesenatecolumbia.com

Moon Taxi

The Senate: September 28

If you missed the Nashville indie rock band when they visited town for this year's St. Pat's in Five Points music festival, you've got another chance to sing along to "Two High" at The Senate on September 28. Tickets and show info can be found at thesenatecolumbia.com

OCTOBER

The Jonas Brothers

Colonial Life Arena: October 10

Talk about a supersized tour. The Jonas Brothers, sibling purveyors of polished punk-pop, have sold more than 20 million albums since forming and rising to popularity on Disney Channel in 2005. And on this tour, they plan on playing five of their albums in concert. Take that, Taylor Swift. Visit coloniallifearena.com for show info and ticket prices.

Zach Williams

Koger Center for the Arts: October 12

Zach Williams is one of the hottest names in contemporary Christian music right now. Since going solo from his band, The Reformation, in 2012, Williams mined the spiritual music vein for gold, releasing three strong-selling albums, most recently 2022’s “A Hundred Highways.” Catch him now before he gets even bigger. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for show info and ticket prices.

NOVEMBER

The Front Bottoms

The Senate: November 5

Ah, folk-punk. One of the weirder genre-mashups of the last couple of decades. But give the New Jersey duo The Front Bottoms some credit. They do folk-punk pretty damn well. Well enough to put out seven albums since 2008, each of which seemed to chart higher than the previous one. Visit thesenatecolumbia.com for show info and ticket prices.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Koger Center for the Arts: November 28

What can one say about the great Wynton Marsalis at this point? As a trumpeter, he is without peer. As a person, he might have done more to popularize post-bop jazz than any musician in the last few decades. And as a conductor, he is brilliance personified, as any performance by his Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra shows. Visit kogercenterforthearts.com for show info and ticket prices.

DECEMBER

Yacht Rock Revue

Township Auditorium: December 15

Yeah, sure, you can go to one of the dozens of holiday-themed shows around Columbia in December or you could chuck all that noise and head over to the Township Auditorium for a feel-good show from the Yacht Rock Revue. Their set is mostly covers of classic soft-rock stuff by Kenny Loggins, Toto, James Taylor, Gerry Rafferty, Boz Scaggs and Christopher Cross. But that’s not all. The band recently began including original material in their show, songs that sound like, well, Kenny Loggins, Toto, James Taylor, Gerry Rafferty, Boz Scaggs and Christopher Cross. Visit thetownship.org for show info and ticket prices.