Hard-touring Atlanta garage rock band Gringo Star finds post-pandemic groove

For nearly a decade, Columbia rockers could count on indie garage band Gringo Star to perform at New Brookland Tavern.

That is, until 2020 happened.

“We have just kind of been waiting for the dust to settle before, even though we started trying to do stuff again,” said Nick Furgiuele, who formed the band in the late 2000s with his brother Peter in Atlanta. “We actually tried to do some stuff last year, or the year before last, when it seemed like COVID-19 stopped for a second, then came back. So yeah, it feels like forever.”

The duo has been making music since their high school days in Boone, N.C., and share a love of retro-minded tunes of the 1950s and 1960s, along with a fair bit of rock ‘n’ roll pastiche.

The group quickly developed a reputation for their live shows, showcasing the gruff charisma of The Strokes with garage rock tunes that twisted and turned through a deft range of DIY ornamentation. They also steadily churned out new material, culminating in Controlled Burn, a 14-track live album that marked the unintended end of an era for the band.

In some ways, Gringo Star’s return to New Brookland Tavern this Saturday, April 22, feels fresh and definitely marks a return to their grind in earnest. The band will be releasing a new album in June, and the current tour leads up to an appearance at Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival, which will then be followed by a lengthy European jaunt.

Furgiuele said the band quickly re-found its footing, despite it feeling like “a lifetime ago” that they were last a working outfit. The brothers have been recording off and on, and had a planned 2022 tour was shelved during the Omicron wave of COVID-19.

“We’re just psyched to play shows again," Furgiuele said.

As for the upcoming album, “On and On and Gone,” it will be Gringo Star’s sixth full-length one and will focus on settling back into their pre-pandemic groove. The two brothers each brought their own batch of songs for the other to tweak and arrange in their home studio, with familiar results.

Lead single “Told Me Once Before” rides a doo-wop piano and bass line and a characteristically bleary vocal to a catchy, string-drenched chorus that feels like an oldies radio sample lifted into an indie rock tune, while the Donovan-esque folk tune “Stand and Turn Away” showcases the pair's ability to hop deftly through a variety of retro styles.

“Our songwriting is pretty spontaneous,” Furgiuele said. “I don't think we had a theme or anything. It’s always about the songs that start coming to you. It was like it always is — what is fun to do while we’re in the studio making stuff?”

The new album is noteworthy in that guitarist Josh Longino, who has been playing in the group since 2016, brought in the music for one tune that the two brothers just topped up with vocals.

“It was really the first in a while we’ve had a collaboration like that songwriting-wise,” Furgiuele said. “Usually it’s just me and (Peter).”

The band, who have been long-time friends with a number of Columbia bands, will be supported by Jessica Oliver’s People Person project, which won the Free Times Best of SC Music in 2013, but until recently has been mostly dormant.

“We’re excited to be playing with People Person in Columbia — I was just looking at our old emails booking shows, they go back nine years,” Furgiuele said. “The decade flew by.”