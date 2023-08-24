Gullah-Geechee musicians, storytellers reimagine 'the old songs' on album 'Lowcountry'

COLUMBIA — “A history of a people has been hushed, been stilled,” said narrator Ron Daise on the opening track of "Lowcountry," a provocative new album spearheaded by trumpeter Matt White. “Only a few sing the old songs.”

Daise, an actor and author who is one of the foremost cultural preservationists of Gullah culture, is a fitting voice to open and guide this record. "Lowcountry" reimagines traditional Gullah songs and oral histories by connecting them to contemporary classical and jazz music while deftly incorporating traditional components, from call-and-response patterns to the “ring shout” common in Gullah-Geechee religious practice.

The album is the vision of trumpeter Matt White, director of jazz studies at the University of South Carolina School of Music, who used a generous Guggenheim Fellowship to enlist a collaborative ensemble that included members of the Gullah revivalist jazz group Ranky Tanky (including drummer Quentin Baxter, who co-produced the effort), the Charleston Symphony String Quartet and internationally renowned saxophonist and South Carolina native Chris Potter.

White received the Guggenheim in 2019, but the story of "Lowcountry" goes back years before, when he was teaching at Coastal Carolina University and running its campus recording studio. A chance call from musicologist Eric Crawford about recording Gullah praise services on St. Helena Island was the spark.

“I didn’t know anything (about Gullah music) at the time,” White admitted. But he was quickly hooked by the immense power and legacy of the tradition. The Gullah-Geechee are a heritage cultural and ethnic group descended from enslaved Africans, European settlers and Native Americans who lived and toiled along the coastal regions of North and South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

“They do what's called lining and raising hymn, although sometimes they raise a spiritual or shouting song — and then the whole congregation just jumps in,” he explained. “And so someone raises a shouting song, derived from the old ring shouts, and the whole congregation starts clapping the ground rhythm. We learned about this in school, that's the rhythm that comes from Africa. It's part of the clave (rhythm) that went through the Caribbean."

The moment was a revelation for White.

"I was just covered in goosebumps, you know? Because I'm thinking, ‘man, this is the source. This is the source of (it all).”

White, who performed and composed for a wide variety of acts in Nashville — ranging from pop/R&B star Rihanna to fusion bassist Victor Wooten to a rap collective from the Czech Republic — prior to teaching full-time, knew instinctively that he wanted to honor Gullah music in some way with his fellowship. And that he wanted to think big.

“Obviously, from the financial perspective, I was going to have an opportunity to make a record that had no limitations,” he recalled. “I had enough money in the budget to hire (anyone), but I really wanted the music to be really connected to South Carolina.”

White and Baxter were longtime friends in the jazz community, and enlisting him as a co-producer was an obvious decision. (White called Baxter “probably the most important living musician in South Carolina.”) The drummer grew up playing in a Gullah church, and his work with Ranky Tanky had already gone a long way toward bringing that music to a much larger and more mainstream audience; Ranky Tanky has won two Grammy Awards.

But White also put in a call to saxophonist Chris Potter, a Columbia native who has gone on to become one of contemporary jazz’s biggest stars.

“He's somebody that's connected to this history, too, in some way,” White explained. “So, why not get the world's greatest saxophonist on this project, as well?”

For all of the instrumental luminaries and White’s deft compositional blend of strings and jazz horns, the beating heart of the record is in the vocals. Daise serves as narrator, and singers Gracie Gadsen, Rosa Murray and Joseph Murray recorded their bits from St. Helena Island, a major hub of the state's Gullah culture. It’s their voices — and, truly the songs that take on a life of their own — that provide the spiritual weight to balance White’s reimaginings.

“In the Gullah tradition, there's this idea that in the community, some people have certain songs or don't," White said. "They'll say 'Aye Neva' is Joseph Murray’s song, that's a song that he sings. So I wanted to make it really clear that everybody has an equal ownership.”

Baxter, who serves as artist-in-residence at Truphonic Studio in Charleston, where the album was recorded, said making "Lowcountry" felt a bit like worlds colliding (in a good way).

“I'm in this community. I grew up here. And I have what I call so many different — maybe — lives?” Baxter ventured. “So this is me actively collaborating with the culture that I grew up in. I played all these churches, all these tunes, and when I seen Gracie (Gadsden) or Ron (Daise) or anybody else, I'm taken aback and just sitting back in the corner because I knew 'Gullah Gullah Island.' My daughter knows ‘Gullah Gullah Island.’”

"Gullah Gullah Island" was a Nickelodeon kid's show about a Gullah-Geechee family growing up on a coastal island. Daise and his wife, Natalie Daise, were the stars of the show.

With "Lowcountry," White and Baxter have been able to honor the past by expanding what's possible.

“It's just this huge circle," Baxter finished. "It keeps getting bigger, but never broken. That’s really beautiful for me.”

"Lowcountry," the self-titled album from White's collective of musicians, storytellers and griots, is available for purchase and streaming.