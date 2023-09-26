Grammy-nominated gospel singer J. David Bratton returns home to Benedict College in new role

In a sense, J. David Bratton never really left Benedict College after he graduated in 1986.

Even though he spent the intervening years becoming one of the most popular and respected gospel singers, songwriters and producers in the country — landing a huge #1 hit with “Every Praise" — the Grammy- and Dove-nominated artist always had a strong connection to his alma mater. Which is why it makes sense that Bratton recently returned to Benedict College to serve both as an Artist-In-Residence and the Director of Choirs.

“When I was a student at Benedict, I was the choir director from my sophomore year to my senior year," Bratton said. "And over the years, I have given advice and talked to many of the directors and helped them through different seasons of directing the choir. So I’ve been connected all along,”

In fact, Bratton almost ended up as the Director of Choirs at Benedict College years ago, but it never came to fruition.

"Then this past summer, the dean called me and he said, ‘Hey it’s time you come home,'" Bratton recalled. "That was that, and here I am.”

Bratton took that as a sign.

“My wife and I lived in New York,” he said, “and we were talking about retiring. We weren't sure where we were going to go and when he said that, something inside of me said, ‘That's the place.’ I definitely saw it as a message. I’m very faith-based in everything I do.”

So, Bratton decided to hit the ground running. He’s already giving the Benedict College choir experiences and opportunities that they’ve never had before.

“The first thing that I worked on was talking to the choir about how to get their lives on track through education and through this four-year experience,” he said. “I have a lot of young people in the choir, and they are very talented, and they just need a little guidance. So, I'm here for the students."

And he's not just saying that, he's doing it.

In his short time at Benedict, Bratton has taken students into a professional recording studio and put them on a song slated to play on radio in the near-future, "Eyes on You."

Bratton also plans to take the Choir abroad.

“Many of them never even had a passport, so we're getting everybody to get their passports."

In December 2024, the Benedict Choir will travel to Italy, Switzerland, Hungary, Romania and Paris — all at a much-reduced cost.

"The cost is not going to stop them from going,” Bratton said.

Ultimately, Bratton is simply thrilled to be back at his alma mater, doing what he loves to do.

“I became a man at Benedict,” he said. “So it was a great opportunity.”