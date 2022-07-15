Columbia's Jam Room Music Festival announces return, lineup after two year hiatus

Organizers for the Jam Room Music Festival announced that Clap Your Hands Say Yeah and Titus Andronicus will headline the free music festival as it returns to Columbia for the first time in two years.

The October 1 independent music festival held in downtown Columbia is returning after not being held since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across two stages, the headliners will be joined by other acts like local favorites Dear Blanca, the enigmatic Mourning [A] BLKstar from Ohio and rock outfit Shiner.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing the festival for nearly a decade, and we’re still looking forward to growing it for years to come,” said Jay Matheson, owner of the Jam Room Recording Studio and the festival’s executive director, in a press release.

This year's lineup was released Thursday, July 14, at an announcement event held at WECO Bottle & Biergarten. Other acts performing Titan to Tachyons, Explorer’s Club and The Bailey Road Band, with more groups to be announced.

The festival will book up to 12 acts total, according to a press release.

In the past, the festival filled the Main Street block of downtown as it was sectioned off with music, food and beverages and other vendors for the festival.

The 2022 festival will take place across two stages — one stage located on Main Street and the other on Hampton Street next to the Columbia Museum of Art. Matheson said the festival’s future is secure, despite the two year hiatus.

“We're so excited about Jam Room Fest this year and bringing it back to Main Street,” said David Stringer, who handles marketing for the event. “It's great to have support from the City of Columbia to be able to bring a free music festival to downtown for everyone to come out and enjoy.”

In its nine years, the event has brought headlining acts like Waxahatchee, Susto, Hiss Golden Messenger and The Mountain Goats.

For more information on Jam Room Music Festival, visit jamroommusicfestival.com.