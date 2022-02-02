Columbia's band Shows offers deceptively serious tracks on latest EP 'Music'

On the surface, it would appear that everything is a joke for Columbia musical project Shows.

Made up of locals Dylan Dickerson and Marshall Brown, along with Charleston’s Brett Nash, the band’s name Shows is a tongue-in-cheek meta take on the idea of missing live shows during COVID-19. Meanwhile, their sophomore four track EP, which releases on Feb. 3, is named “Music.”

Credits for the album — which include help from local musicians Kat Hammond, Jared Pyritz and Cam Powell — are stylized in a non-serious manner. Hammond is Hat Kammond; Pyred Jaritz is Pyritz; and Pam Cowell is Powell. Credits for the three leads take on the same whimsical approach as well.

Nothing about the project or the new EP seems that serious, until suddenly it is.

On the opening track, a Dickerson-led song, he initially began it as a rumination on the drummer of his main musical project Dear Blanca departing from the group and reckons with the emotions he was left with.

Ultimately, Dickerson views it as a song about struggling to maintain the creative spark as a longtime musician — not exactly cheery territory.

“I can’t hear music. Someone turned it off. There once was nothing to it. Now I've cut the loss,” Dickerson sings on the opening track ‘I Can’t Hear Music.’ “It was nice getting to know you. For the short time you were here. Nothing good lasts. Ah, Nothing good lasts.”

In an interview with Free Times, Dickerson, Brown and Nash explained that they enjoyed that the group and its music might prove to be deceptive in the way listeners approach it’s seemingly novelty-esque approach.

It's one that Dickerson and the rest of the group drew inspiration (including painter outfits for live shows) for from groups like Devo, the '90s art pop group.

“I think it's us basically scratching the surface from some really low rent concept of performance art,” Dickerson said.

That deception comes in many ways: the seemingly light nature of the band’s approach; the difficult-to-search band name (just try to Google it); and the sound some of the songs take.

Two of the four tracks (“I Don’t Want To Go To The Beach” and “End This Summer”) on the album take on a light, playful sonic direction, however the contents of each track and the members’ intentions undercut that by some magnitudes too.

On ‘Beach’, Brown wrote of losing desire to do a typically fun activity, due to only wanting to do it with a person that one is infatuated with — perhaps unhealthily so. A cavalcade of Jared Pyritz horns at the start of the tune create an othering-like effect, before the beach rock-like track truly begins, with its anthemic chorus.

“End This Summer” works as a response to “Beach” and the notion of an endless summer, but tweaked with the idea that “this summer has been endless I wish I could end this,” Brown said.

Even the aforementioned “I Can’t Hear Music” has a built-in joke with its origins, if a bleak one. There’s no live drummer on it, instead they’ve relied on a drum machine for the backing, they said.

“I was deadset on keeping a really basic drum machine underneath it. Conceptually, I think it's really funny.” Dickerson explained.

The group started at the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, with Dickerson and Nash hoping to record together. The plan was to do so at Brown’s house and, thus, the trio ended up making music together. Their name Shows was derived from what had become a common refrain at that period in time, “man we miss live shows.”

“We kind of knew that from the beginning, it was kind of a cheeky thing,” Brown said.

Each member of Shows is primarily known for their work with other acts.

Dickerson’s Dear Blanca has been one of the most well received Columbia-area acts in the last half decade, Brown is prolific as a solo artist (including having his album “Ay-Es-Em-AR” the top album in Free Times’ Best of SC Music poll) and Nash with the psychedelic rock outfit (and artsy live performers) Secret Guest.

“I think the project as a whole is a good exercise in relinquishing control. We all have these good ideas, but instead of letting it be a Marshall idea or a Brett idea … it's our idea,” Dickerson said.

In November 2020, the band released their debut EP “Dalmatian Rock”. That’s where they first debuted their model for the EPs — four tracks, with three of those being spearheaded by an individual band member and a fourth being something shorter and different — like a message for Nash in “Music.”

Now, they’re set to release “Shows” and perform a release show for it on Feb. 3 as part of the monthly First Thursday on Main event on Boyd Plaza.

The group is beginning to turn its attention towards its next EP already. While they’ve held their comedic impulses in check in the actual content of their albums, they intimated that would change whenever their next EP releases.

One song, they explained, is named “No Keto” and will have a definite humorous approach, Dickerson explained.

It’s all very serious with Shows and its music, until suddenly it isn’t.