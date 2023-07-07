Columbia 'supergroup' Shows on hating keto ice cream, the national anthem and their new EP

There are all kinds of different bands on Columbia’s music scene, but did you know we have a local supergroup in our midst?

Say hello to Shows, a group that features Brett Nash from Secret Guest, Dylan Dickerson from Dear Blanca and singer/songwriter Marshall Brown.

And that’s only the nucleus of the group. Depending on who’s available when it comes time to play live or record, Shows can also include bassist Cam Powell (Dear Blanca, Stagbriar), Jared Pyritz (King Vulture) on guitar and keyboards, and Clay White (The Explorers Club, The High Divers) on trumpet and percussion.

But the all-star lineup is not really the most intriguing thing about Shows. Their music sounds nothing like the musicians' other bands. Oh, and when they play live, they dress like housepainters for some reason.

On their just-released EP, “Contractual Obligation,” the group seems to not know musical bounds. There are melodies and hooks within the songs, but the structures and genres vary widely from track-to-track.

The band is playing at Cola Town Bike Collective on July 8, the same day as the EP's release date.

The EP kicks off with “No Keto,” a disjointed, awkwardly paced mix of queasy keyboards, an off-kilter funk rhythm section and a shimmering, surprisingly soothing lead vocal. The song itself is actually about hating keto ice cream, even though a sampled voice at the beginning of the track introduces it as the "national anthem."

The second track, “Do I Wanna Do,” is a sunny Beatles-esque slice of acoustic guitar-driven pop with a propulsive undergirding of hand percussion. That’s followed by “Sharon & Karen,” which is the closet you can get to an audio merry-go-round. It’s a deliriously overstuffed toybox of a song, packed to the gills with bright vocal harmonies, grimy indie-rock guitar, horns and all manner of auxiliary percussion. Then things wind down with “Cover The Earth,” an echo-laden cosmic rock piece that seems to spiral into the stratosphere even as the music breaks down. Then it ends with the actual United States national anthem.

So there’s a lot going on, which is exactly how the members of Shows want it to be.

“For me, I think there’s an openness creatively,” Dylan Dickerson said. “There’s a lot of throwing things at the wall and seeing what sticks. And I feel like most things stick with this. Or at least we’re willing to let a lot of things stick.”

It might technically be a side project, but everyone in the band loves the experimental avenues that Shows takes them down.

“It feels to me like more of a pleasure project,” Marshall Brown said. “I feel like we’re not having any high stakes on cohesiveness. We just figure that the thing that will be cohesive is that we’re all working on it. I feel like that’s what’s cool about this band is that it’s like we’re throwing it in the wind, and what we come up with, as long as we love it, it’s good.”

It's a group that allows the members to push past what can be a musician’s greatest flaw — overthinking.

"Secret Guest hasn’t released anything in five years because I just overthink everything way too hard," Brett Nash said of his other band. "But in Shows, it’s just, 'First thought, best thought; here’s what we’re doing. Cool.’ We’re putting it out in a few months? Great. It’s just fun and low pressure. But somehow the low pressure — the lower stakes of it all — ends up with great quality stuff because I’m not overthinking it.”

In fact, that “whatever happens, happens” attitude extends to the band’s live shows, as well. They played a release show for “Contractual Obligation,” but there are no plans for a tour right now.

“It’s more about getting a final product that we’re happy with by any means, and being efficient and kind of econo about it,” Dickerson said. “As far as the live appearance, we have a history of putting out an EP, playing a handful of really fun shows, and then starting another EP and getting back together for shows when we have a new record. And in between you’ll see Secret Guest get busy or Dear Blanca will. And during those times we might be recording only, and then as soon as we can put a bow on whatever musical recordings we’re sitting on, that’s when we think about playing live again.”

Ultimately, Shows is a group of musicians playing together, and breaking musical boundaries simply because they want to.

“This is just a charming project and it’s nice that all of these guys playing in this project are guys that I’ve looked up to musically," Brown said. "I was a fan before I was friends with them. So it’s nice to share the weight, and it just comes out really differently than what I do on my own. That’s why it’s special to me.”

"Contractual Obligations" is available to stream on Bandcamp, Spotify and Apple Musicon July 8.