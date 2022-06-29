Columbia rapper Been Milah release fourth album in as many years with 'Still Been Milah'

On June 25, the rapper-singer now known as Been Milah (formerly Milah) dropped her fourth project, “Still Been Milah,” in as many years, continuing to forge one of the most consistent and potent musical personas that we have in the local music scene.

While she would be the first to admit she has grown and evolved since her 2019 debut “Love & Liquor,” the essential template of her sound was strikingly established on that first self-produced effort. Over would-be trap beats often slowed or filtered to create a languid yet vibrant sense of atmosphere, Been Milah’s records are showcases of her deep, raspy voice and lyrical honesty.

She glides across the hip-hop to R&B spectrum thoroughly unstifled by convention, something which you also see in her short run times and often abrupt endings. When you’re listening to a Been Milah record, there’s a distinct sense that you’ve been invited into her own charismatic and idiosyncratic world.

Of course, part of that experience is the constant bouncing from confident swagger (“heavy is the head the crown fit me,” she raps on the opening “Hi Friends, Low Places”) to nagging self-doubt and emotional vulnerability, so it should come as no surprise that Been Milah comes off a little more tentative and introspective in person.

“I feel like you could hear that a little bit on ‘Love & Liquor,’” she said. “I wasn’t as confident in my [singing]. I have such a deep voice, and when you want to be a singer, you want to be an alto or soprano. You don’t want to be a woman singing so deep, and I wasn’t okay with it.”

She cited Lauryn Hill as an early inspiration for her unconventional sound, although she takes wide inspiration from a range of both independent and mainstream artists.

Milah said that, when she was starting out, she was also well-aware that she didn’t fit the conventional image of female rappers either with her live performances, which ultimately freed her up to chart her own course, but not without some initial angst.

“It's a good thing that it happened this way,” she said now. “When I was talking to the quote, unquote, A&R people, they were saying, ‘you have to dress a certain way. Or you had to have a negative interaction with another female rapper.’ And I just wasn't willing to do it. I was just like, maybe it's not for me, and I just quit.”

That was in the mid-2010s, and it was actually a chance invitation to perform for an industry contact which pushed her to start recording her own music independently. At the same time, artists like SZA, Isaiah Rashad and Saba were finding success charting their own, similar idiosyncratic paths.

“Still Been Milah,” like its predecessors, works through a range of emotions and personal experiences, romantic, creative and otherwise. On last year’s “Been Milah,” she frequently subtitled songs as “therapy sessions”— something which is a bit of a throughline in her writing.

“Life is hard,” Milah said with a bit of knowing laugh. “I felt like I needed [the music] therapy, because it was about the kind of things that my therapist was saying, that you need affirmations.”

The songs on “Still Been Milah” came in a rush earlier this year after a creative dry spell, during which Been Milah considered once again quitting music.

“I wasn't happy and I felt like making music was maybe too much pressure,” she explained. “Music was something I enjoyed, and I didn't want to deal with the pressure and whatever it was, I just want to be happy.”

She ended up writing about that feeling, a “whole bunch of songs,” and recognized that this ebb and flow was just a part of life.

“Every life has seasons, so (it’s just a) play on the worst seasons you have, like sports and things like that,” she said. “So these are my seasons. And and I've learned I am an introvert but I've learned so much about people and music in general. I just wanted to speak on the things that have happened to me and the interactions you have with people that I don't usually speak on it.”