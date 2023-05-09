Columbia R&B artist TiffanyJ to record new album in front of live audience

Columbia singer-songwriter TiffanyJ loves music.
Perhaps that sounds redundant since she’s a musician. But this performer, who has developed a sophisticated sound that blends gospel, neo-soul and pop, has a special connection with music that perhaps others might not.
She's been singing since she was 6, starting out in the church choir alongside her mother. But she didn’t start writing songs until after a traumatic incident that happened when she was still a child.
“I actually attempted to commit suicide when I was 12,” she said. “And after a failed attempt I started to express myself differently and learn how to express it through art. So one of the ways I started healing myself was through poetry and songs.”
Those songs are powerful. On her first two albums “Evolving” and “Epiphany 3:25,” Tiffany is a stunningly confident singer and songwriter, recalling in her best moments the neo-soul movement of the late 1990s and early 2000s. But she’s also a stylistic chameleon, bringing all sorts of musical genres into the fold.
“It’s hard for me to give myself a genre title," she said. “For people’s perspective I normally just say I’m an R&B artist, but I prefer the term 'soul.' And the reason I say soul is that I feel like I create music that resonates internally with our souls, so whether it’s hip-hop influenced, whether it’s gospel influenced, or an R&B-pop feel a funk feel, I just want the soul to be impacted.”
In addition to being a skilled musician and songwriter with an impressive artistic range, Tiffany is ambitious. She’s a graphic designer and public speaker, but music is her passion and she’s got a daring plan for her third album.
On May 27, Tiffany and a next-level group of musicians will set up at SC ETV studios in Columbia, and they’ll be recording her third album live in front of an audience. The performance is called “Solbird Sessions,” and it will include both new tunes and reimagined songs from her past albums. Thanks to a grant from the SC Arts Commission and sponsorship from ETV itself, Tiffany is planning to change some lives with this new project.
Turns out her inspiration for the album comes from the aforementioned turn-of-the-century neo-soul performers.
“I’ve always had an idea or a vision to produce a live recorded album outside of a studio,” Tiffany said. “Because today we don’t see that a lot in R&B music. However, back in the late ‘90s early 2000s when the neo-soul genre really took place, we saw a lot of live records; Erykah Badu live, D’Angelo’s record, and then there are R&B artists who go on tour and release live records, so that was kind of my vision for it."
The concert, which will be filmed for a video release as well, is on May 27 for a reason. Tiffany selected the month of the show because May is Mental Health Awareness month.
“When we first went into the pandemic,” she said. “Music is really what saved me in my mind. As a full-time entrepreneur, a lot of my opportunities as a graphic designer, speaker or a performing artist were robbed from me. So I began to release my depression into performing music, whether it was just a live stream or at home.”
Tiffany hopes that her performance will result in more than a great new album. She’s hoping to move some souls.
“There’s a quote by Jimi Hendrix that I love that says 'Music is a safe high,'” she said. “And I believe that music really can allow people to escape whatever reality they’re dealing with. It allows us to escape that reality for that three minutes and 42 seconds that a song is going on. So I’m intentionally putting the concert in May, because of Mental Health Awareness month, for people to get an opportunity to leave whatever they’re dealing with and come get lost in the music for that moment.”
If the recording date is important, the release date of the album and film are even more so, given what Tiffany has been through in the past.
“I’m actually releasing the album in Suicide Awareness Month, September,” she said. “I’m very intentional about the dates surrounding this, because I’m a huge mental health and suicide prevention advocate.”