Columbia musicians host collaborative artist expose at The Nick

A new Independent Artist Expose will bring the Columbia art community together to build connections and celebrate local talent at The Nickelodeon Theatre Monday, June 26.

Hosted by Tatyanna Taylor and Corey Stone, two local musicians, the event is both a networking opportunity and a showcase. With a cocktail hour at 6 p.m., many different musicians and an assortment of visual artists, Taylor said the Expose offered the chance to engage in local art, almost like an interactive “museum.”

“This Expose is for independent artists locally … to come out and network with people that they would have never met before and also to showcase themselves artistically," Taylor told Free Times.

The idea for the Expose came from the pair's own experiences as independent artists in Columbia. Taylor is a singer, Stone is a saxophonist, and they often perform together. Both of them perform locally at restaurants, parties, and at Soda City.

“After COVID, when everybody in the world started opening back up, there was this craze for live musicians and live bands and just live music in general. And so, throughout that, I kind of found the people that were looking for it and they found me," Stone said.

But while they’ve found opportunities to perform, Taylor said she’s noticed that the artists communities she’s been a part of have been siloed off. Although there are many artists with different skills, whether that be a different instrument or a different art form, that may be great collaborators, Taylor said those artists aren’t meeting each other.

“A lot of the events that I've attended, when those events go on in those same places, it's typically the same artists that are coming out to support the same artists,” Taylor said. “So instead of having that repetitive cycle, we're kind of broadening the minds of everybody to know that you can reach outside of your normal artists community.”

To reach past typical divisions, Taylor and Stone turned to their well of connections, and made sure to involve people across genre lines. The Expose has hip-hop acts next to rock musicians next to reggae artists. Taylor said the plan is to highlight not only musicians, but also visual artists, videographers and painters, and folks with skills like event planning and web design. She hopes that through the Expose, independent artists can see that there are many people and resources they could use that live right next door.

“We can further ourselves and what we do with the people that are right here in our city," Taylor said.

While primarily geared towards connecting artists with artists, the Expose offers something for everyone. Because the event is also a concert, people who just enjoy hearing local music can come and enjoy the wide variety of artists, according to Taylor. There will also be vendors selling art. Stone said the event is also for people who want to make art, but are a little unsure if it’s possible for them.

“For the ones that don't think that this is for them or they're struggling, it’s something for them to come out and see,” Stone said. “It gives them something visual, something to actually look at and be like, ‘Okay, I can do this. It's not that hard or it's not as challenging as I make it seem, and maybe I could come out to one of these and perform.’”

Stone and Taylor plan for this to be the first of many Exposes, to continue connecting more and more artists.

The event is at the Nickelodeon, which Taylor said makes for an unexpected but perfect spot. Although a movie theater isn’t necessarily made for putting on a concert, Taylor said it reflects the variety of artists involved, allowing them to showcase visuals along with music.

“We’ve touched so many places on Main Street, (the Nickelodeon is) literally the last place (we haven’t performed in)” Taylor said. “I mean, who wouldn't want to see their name on that billboard?”

The Independent Artists Expose is on June 26 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the Expose can be purchased by visiting nickelodeon.org