Columbia hip-hop artist KOS has top-40 dreams. He hopes his new record can be the start.

Columbia hip-hop artist Markos Hurtt is switching his sound to pursue his grand dreams — becoming a Billboard Top 40 artist.

The University of South Carolina graduate, who goes by the stage name KOS, last released the hip-hop centric “Yall Know KOS” in 2020. But with his upcoming album “Seasons, Phrases, and Everything in Between,” the released singles show Hurtt experimenting in his sound.

Hurtt had been a visible name in the local music scene before that 2020 record. Recently, he’s put on events like Soda City Pop and The WECO Hip-Hop Chronicles at New Brookland Tavern in 2021. Before that he was putting on shows as a college student, often featuring local rappers and hip-hop artists.

“I think ‘Yall Know KOS’ was an album that was figuring out a way to introduce myself — people knew me as a promoter and less as an artist,” Hurtt said. “I wasn’t really as focused on harnessing the Billboard sound as I was just putting out music that I liked.”

While each song on the 18-track album contains at least one hip-hop verse, Hurtt applied the rap and hip-hop verses to other genres like country, alternative rock and R&B.

“With ‘Seasons, Phases, and Everything in Between,’ I’m taking the sounds I like and experiences I’ve had and incorporating them to a level that hopefully sets me up for a record deal,” Hurtt said.

The album has plenty of outside help too, with 16 featured artists. He posited it gives the album a wide variety in its sound.

“As I approached a compilation of eight or nine songs, I realized there hadn’t been a real definitive sound to what I had — quite the opposite, actually,” Hurtt said. “So, I decided to run with ‘diversity’ as the process continued — diversity with the instrumentals, topics and with the lyrics, but with each one, I had that ‘Billboard/Top40’ goal in the back of my mind.”

Hurtt suggested his new album shows a bolder and more meticulous growth in both him and his music.

“This is my ‘audition’ to the next level of the industry, if you will,” Hurtt said. “I know there’s still plenty to learn, but hopefully this shows that I can excel at the basics.”

New Brookland Tavern will host an album release party for “Seasons, Phases, and Everything In Between” on May 27. While Hurtt will perform tracks from his new album, there will also be 11 guest performances.

“Seasons, Phases and Everything in Between” will be available on all streaming platforms on May 27. Tickets to his show at New Brookland Tavern are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. For more information, visit newbrooklandtavern.com.

KOS Album Release Show

May 27. 7 p.m. doors, 8 p.m. show. $10 at door, $8 advance. New Brookland Tavern. 122 State Street.